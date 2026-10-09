Oklahoma Star Defenders Trending to Return vs. No. 1 Texas

After several new names showed up on Wednesday’s SEC availability report, several Sooners were upgraded on Thursday’s report.

Linebackers Owen Heinecke and Cole Sullivan, defensive back Michael Boganowski, wide receiver Jer’Michael Carter and tight end Jack Van Dorselaer all held “probable” designations on Thursday’s updated report. The latter four players were listed as questionable on Wednesday’s report.

Heinecke suffered an injury in the second half against Georgia on Sept. 12. The linebacker had a breakout season in 2025, registering 74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. So far this year, Heinecke has logged 27 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Sullivan transferred to OU from Michigan in January. He suffered an injury against his former team on Sept. 12 and hasn’t played since.

Boganowski also got hurt against the Wolverines and missed the Sooners’ games against New Mexico and Georgia. He notched six tackles before his injury.

Carter is playing his second season with the Sooners after making a handful of catches in 2025. He has yet to record a reception in 2026.

Van Dorselaer is one of three tight ends who transferred from Oklahoma ahead of the 2026 season. He has yet to log a reception for the Sooners, though he has appeared in all four games.

Almost everything else on the report remained the same for Oklahoma.

Sophomore offensive tackle Michael Fasusi remains doubtful to play against the Longhorns.

A former 5-star recruit, Fasusi made 10 starts as a true freshman in 2025. He started OU’s opener against UTEP on Sept. 4 but suffered an injury early in that game. Fasusi hasn’t played since.

Tight end Trynae Washington is also doubtful for Saturday’s game. He played four snaps against Georgia and has appeared on 28 offensive snaps this season.

Offensive guard Eddy Pierre-Louis is questionable to play, as he was on Wednesday.

A junior, Pierre-Louis is one of nine captains for Oklahoma’s 2026 team. He made six starts last year and started each of OU’s first four games of 2026. It’s unclear whether he suffered his injury against Georgia or during the bye week.

Four players had already been ruled out for Oklahoma prior to Thursday’s update: running back Xavier Robinson, wide receiver Trell Harris, linebacker Taylor Heim and defensive back Jacobe Johnson.

Offensive lineman Fred Hinton joined that group on Thursday and will not play against Texas. Hinton, who was listed as doubtful on Wednesday, did not appear in the Georgia game, meaning he likely suffered his injury during the bye week.

Texas will be without wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, offensive lineman Jordan Coleman and defensive lineman Zion Williams. Defensive lineman Justus Terry is questionable for the Longhorns.

The SEC will release another availability report on Friday evening. The conference will release its final report 90 minutes before the Sooners and Longhorns kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

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