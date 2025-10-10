Oklahoma Keeps Recruiting Momentum Going With 2026 LB Commit
Oklahoma’s recent recruiting success continued Friday, picking up a commitment from 2026 linebacker Jacob Curry.
Curry (6-foot-1, 208 pounds) is a four-star prospect according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.
He chose the Sooners over a large group of offers that also included Ohio State and Florida State.
Curry’s commitment was first reported by Hayes Fawcett of Rivals/On3.
Read More Oklahoma Football Recruiting
- Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Sends Offers to Blue-Chip Prospects from Future Classes
- Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Another Local OL Star
- Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Class of 2026 Wide Receiver
- Oklahoma Recruiting Has Shifted With Front-Office Model, But Basics Haven't Changed
- How Oklahoma's Coaching Staff, Scouting Department Have Complemented Each Other
- Oklahoma Lands 4-star Defensive Back, Builds on 2027 Recruiting Momentum
- With Two Huge Commits for 2027, Brent Venables Has Brought In-State Recruiting Back
- Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Generates More Recruiting Momentum During Bye Week
- Oklahoma Flips In-State 5-Star OT Cooper Hackett
While some schools pursued the Ponte Vedra Beach (FL) Nease product as a safety, Oklahoma recruited him as a linebacker.
Curry is the third linebacker in the 2026 for the Sooners, joining Bryant, Arkansas’ Jakore Smith and Chandler (AZ) Hamilton’s Beau Jandreau.
Curry is the 21st overall commitment in the class.
He was named the St. Augustine Record’s All-County Defensive Player of the Year last season, helping his team to an undefeated regular season with 101 tackles, 12 for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, eight sacks, seven pass break-ups, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
He received an offer from OU in July and visited for the Sooners’ Sept. 20 victory over Auburn at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Curry committed to Northwestern in May but withdrew his commitment after a string of offers that included OU, Louisville and Baylor.
He visited Ohio State last week, taking in the Buckeyes’ 42-3 win over Minnesota, before committing to the Sooners. He also recently visited Miami.
Since the start of October, the Sooners have landed six commitments — two in the 2026 class and four from the 2027 class.
Wide receiver Brayden Allen was OU’s other 2026 commit this month.
The Sooners have also added pledges from 2027 offensive linemen Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Perry, athlete Demare Dezeurn and cornerback Mikhail McCreary.
Curry's commitment comes the day before OU takes on Texas in the annual Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas (2:30 p.m., ABC).