NORMAN — Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke can feel the weight he’s carrying on his back starting to build.

No, not the weight of his performance from snap to whistle for the Sooners’ defense.

But the weight of the expectations surrounding his recent celebrations.

In each of Oklahoma’s last two games, Heinecke and defensive end Taylor Wein have teamed up for unique celebrations after critical defensive plays.

Now, Heinecke said there’s some burden there to come up with a unique celebration each week.

“It’s kind of some pressure on my back because those have come a bit naturally and now it’s like everybody’s waiting to see what comes next.

“Hopefully I don’t disappoint.”

Heinecke, of course, isn’t likely to disappoint on the field.

Going into Saturday’s game against Texas A&M (2:45 p.m., ESPN2), the sixth-year senior leads 22nd-ranked Oklahoma with 83 tackles.

No one else on the team has more than 50.

He also leads the Sooners with 9.5 tackles for loss

The celebrations against Florida and Ole Miss have come organically.

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At Florida on Nov. 7, Heinecke did the “Gator Chomp” celebration after a sack.

As he closed his hands together, Wein came up and mimicked taping the alligator’s mouth closed.

Heinecke said that celebration initially was Wein’s idea, though Heinecke had thought about doing it with Kip Lewis.

Instead, after Heinecke’s sack, Wein whispered to let him “tape it up.”

“I’ll give him the credit,” Heinecke said. “Because he came up and gave me the idea in the moment.”

Then last week against Ole Miss, Heinecke and Wein quickly came up with an idea after the Rebels’ travel issues in the wake of the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stoppage led to the SEC pushing the game back to Sunday.

After Heinecke and Lewis teamed up for a big tackle for loss in the third quarter, Heinecke and Wein spread their arms wide and ran around pretending to be airplanes.

Heinecke was developed a reputation as the more reserved of Oklahoma’s linebackers, with Lewis usually the more demonstrative of the two.

But Lewis said Heinecke’s role as Oklahoma’s celebration designer isn’t much of a surprise.

“He’s pretty funny,” Lewis said. “He can get … very sarcastic.”

As of Monday, Heinecke was still workshopping a celebration idea if the situation presented itself against the Aggies.

“I’ve got some people giving me some inspo,” Heinecke said, laughing a bit. “I haven’t narrowed it down yet but we’ll surprise you guys on game day.”

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