Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle to Prioritize Getting Veteran Wideout More Opportunities
The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners have plenty of opportunities before them to make their losses to Mississippi and Texas feel like distant memories. A road matchup with the No. 14-ranked Tennessee Volunteers provides a great platform for a potential strong OU run to end their regular season.
In order to make that happen, Oklahoma must correct issues that seem simple in theory but have proven elusive in several games. Namely, get players like Deion Burks the ball.
It's something that Ben Arbuckle wants to do.
"Deion’s a talented kid," Arbuckle said during his Tuesday press conference. "Finding ways to get him the ball in space, he has the ability with his quick twitch and speed. Just have to keep working with him."
Against the Michigan Wolverines in Week 2, Burks revealed the game-breaking ability that followed him from Purdue when he transferred to Norman during the 2024 offseason. Burks had seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Since then? 22 catches for 201 yards and no touchdowns. His back-to-back seven catch games in Oklahoma's first two games have yet to show themselves since.
By now, Sooner fans are familiar with dozens of isolated plays over the last three weeks showcasing open receivers downfield — that Mateer either missed on throws or simply never looked their way. Burks has been a frequent star in those examples
More Oklahoma Football
- Oklahoma Punter Grayson Miller Lands National Recognition
- Despite Another Setback, Oklahoma's Peyton Bowen Hasn't 'Lost Faith'
- Sign Up For the Oklahoma Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Oklahoma Sooners Newsletter
Burks is looking at his lack of impact in the right way.
"Just know it's football, man," Burks said on Monday when asked about if he's frustrated when he doesn't get the ball. "Just know there's more than me on the field. Never know really what's going on behind the play. But no. Just next-play mentality. Just trying to get open again if I'm missed or anything like that."
While Burks has been quiet, Isaiah Sategna III has blossomed. Since the Michigan game, Sategna has snagged 37 catches for 564 yards and five scores. If Oklahoma wants to have success on the road in the SEC, they cannot only rely on Sategna. They have to get Burks the ball to ensure the offense can hit its ceiling and reward its capable defense for stops.
Arbuckle knows how important Burks is to what the Sooners want to do.
"Just gotta keep working with him," Arbuckle said. "There were times in that game where the ball should have found him."
Both Arbuckle and Burks stressed that John Mateer cannot be expected to make every play, especially against great conference competition. "It's not all on John," Arbuckle relayed. But there's no doubt that Oklahoma is leaving potential greatness on the field instead of on the scoreboard.
"John's a leader," Burks said. "He wants to be great so of course he's in and out of this facility and we have our conversations but no conversation where it's down in a sense. Just trying to bring each other up and how can we continue to get better each and every week."
Arbuckle has been encouraged by Burks' work ethic since the loss in the Cotton Bowl. That encouragement makes Arbuckle all the more hungry for getting Burks more involved to piggyback off of Sategna's last month of play and to help his struggling quarterback.
"Dion’s a talented kid who honestly has had the best two weeks of practice from a technical standpoint and a straining to win standpoint," Arbuckle said. "I’m really proud of the way he’s attacking practice."