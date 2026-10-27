Oklahoma's Sean Hutton Greeted the Team, John Mateer Following Their Road Win

NORMAN — Oklahoma wore decals on the back of its helmets in their 23-15 win over Mississippi State last Saturday in honor of offensive lineman Sean Hutton.

Last Wednesday, the OU Daily reported that a player had been rushed to the hospital via ambulance during practice. The team would later announce that Hutton had experienced a "a rare medical event," and had remained in the hospital over the next few days.

Following OU's win in Starkville, Brent Venables announced to the team that Hutton had been released from the hospital. Shortly after a player used Facetime to contact Hutton to a roar of cheers and applause. All of this was captured by Oklahoma's social media team.

On Monday, John Mateer spoke about Hutton's situation and recovery.

"It was awesome," Mateer said after practice. "It was pretty crazy. He's here in the facility today, walking around. That's God working. He's super blessed."

Hutton is a preferred walk-on from Lewisville, Texas where he was teammates with Michael Fasusi. Both Hutton and Fasusi came to Norman from the class of 2025. Hutton's father attended the University of Oklahoma and grew up a Sooners fan.

"Really the best part is about him getting better," Fasusi said after the win on Saturday. "Just proud of the way it’s gone. We talked about, too, just knowing the situation that happened, (he) brought me a lot of energy going into the game that I’m not just doing this for me.”

Mateer mentioned that the team was greeted by Hutton upon returning from Mississippi.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis blocks against Sean Hutton at practice. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

"I saw him here with his mom whenever we got back from the trip. So, I got to give him a hug and see his mom. I'm super happy for him," Mateer said.

Following the win at Mississippi State, Hutton posted on his X account, "Thank You Jesus!! All thanks to God and an amazing team to do life with! From prayers uplifting calls thank you!"

It was a happy ending to an otherwise scary event.

The Sooners, who had been dealing with sickness throughout the roster and coaching staff over the previous two weeks, not only had to deal with the pressure of rebounding from their disappointing loss to Kentucky, but had to deal with watching a teammate experience a serious life situation independent of football.

"(Hutton's) got a great perspective," Mateer said. "I think we all do. Coach V does a great job teaching us how things work. It's huge. We all embrace him."

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