Oklahoma QB Prospect To Announce Commitment Later This Month, per Report
Class of 2027 quarterback Peyton Houston will announce his college decision on Sept. 20, per a report from Rivals and On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Houston, a Shreveport, LA, native, is a consensus 4-star prospect ranked as the No. 126 overall recruit in the 2027 class. He is listed at 5-11 and 198 pounds.
As a sophomore at Evangel Christian Academy in 2024, Houston threw for 4,480 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions on a 70% completion percentage. He also rushed for 690 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.
Fawcett’s report didn’t list any of the finalists for Houston’s recruitment, but Oklahoma is widely expected to be among the quarterback’s top choices.
Houston attended the Brent Venables Football Camp in Norman in June alongside other high school prospects. The high school junior treasured his experience at this year’s camp.
“We had a lot of dawgs out here to compete,” Houston said. “The coaches put us in a great position to learn, and that’s ultimately what these camps are about. Teaching us how to get to the next level, seeing where we stack up against the competition.”
Before that trip, Houston had visited Oklahoma’s campus five other times, including a game visit to OU’s game against Tennessee in 2024.
Houston raved about the football culture in Norman, as well as the positive trajectory that he believes the program is headed in, in June.
“It’s different, for sure,” Houston said. “It’s a great atmosphere. I’m ready to see what this new atmosphere looks like with the new coaching staff, too.”
In addition to his attendance at the camp in Norman, Houston also attended clinics at Texas, USC and Clemson during the summer. The quarterback has also received offers from Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Ole Miss.
So far, Oklahoma has only gotten one commitment from the Class of 2027. Offensive lineman Luke Wilson of Southlake, TX, pledged with the Sooners on Aug. 7.
Oklahoma currently has 19 players committed from the Class of 2026, and the Sooners hold the No. 20 spot in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings. Four of the Sooners’ 19 pledges are graded as 4-star prospects by the network.
OU began its 2025 season with a 35-3 win against Illinois State, and the Sooners will host Michigan on Saturday.