SEC Media Days: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Says OU-TX is More 'Unique' than Iron Bowl
DALLAS — On Wednesday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met the press at SEC Media Days.
During his time at the podium, Sarkisian was asked about his experiences coaching in the Iron Bowl, which features Alabama and Auburn, and the Red River Rivalry.
Both rivalry games are historic matchups, with fan bases from each school involved arguing that their favorite rivalry game is the better, more historic matchup. Having coached in both contests multiple times, Sarkisian weighed in on the discussion.
"I've been fortunate. Like I said, I've been part of the Iron Bowl. I've been part of the Apple Cup in Washington. I've been part of (USC)-UCLA. I've been part of some great games. This is the most unique game for sure that I've ever been a part of," Sarkisian said. "When you pull into the State Fair and you start smelling those corn dogs and turkey legs and there's fans from both teams and then you get in those locker rooms and the locker rooms literally are 20 feet apart and you're staring at each team, and one goes first, the next one goes next, and it can get a little contentious in there, but that's okay."
As Sarkisian mentioned, playing at the Texas State Fair creates another layer of excitement to the matchup aside from the contentious play on the field, bringing more fans to the event and adding to the spectacle.
"It's a unique game because half of the game is a home game. The other half of the game is a road game. I had to learn that the hard way in year one," Sarkisian continued. "We got stuck in OU's end, and we were false starting. We couldn't do anything right. So you have to play to that style of game. But it being split right down the 50, it's the who's who on the sidelines, and I'll tell you this about both teams. Both teams play as hard as they possibly can play in that game, and again, that's to take nothing away from any other great game that I've been part of, but this one is uniquely special. I think Norman is about two and a half hours from Dallas. We're about three hours from Dallas. The fact that we kind of come upon the State Fair here in Dallas is really special. So it's a game that I'm humbled and honored that I get to be part of."
As Sarkisian mentioned, playing at a historic, recurring neutral site that is equidistant from each campus adds an exciting element to the game that not many other rivalries can boast. Sarkisian also referred to the 2021 Red River Rivalry in his comments, recalling the Sooners' 55-48 victory over the then-No. 21 Longhorns.
Oklahoma and Texas will meet on Oct.12 for what will be an exciting matchup that could have huge implications on the SEC standings.