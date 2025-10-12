SEC Sets Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Trip to South Carolina
The stage is set for Oklahoma’s first-ever trip to South Carolina.
The Sooners will take on the Gamecocks at 11:45 a.m., and the contest will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Both Brent Venables and Shane Beamer’s teams will be looking for redemption at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Oklahoma’s unbeaten start to the 2025 season ended on Saturday.
OU fell 23-6 in an ugly defeat to Texas, marking the Sooners’ second straight loss in the Red River Rivalry.
Quarterback John Mateer returned to the lineup just 17 days after a procedure on his thumb, but it was Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning who stole the show.
He carved up Venables’ defense in the third quarter, helping Texas seize control and the Longhorns never looked back.
Things didn’t go much better for Beamer’s squad in Baton Rouge.
LSU beat South Carolina 20-10 on Saturday night, dropping the Gamecocks to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play.
Previously, South Carolina was trounced by Vanderbilt 31-7 at home in a contest that quarterback LaNorris Sellers exited due to injury.
The Gamecocks then lost in a road battle with Missouri 29-20 on Sept. 20 before returning home to notch their first conference win of the year over Kentucky.
South Carolina entered its bye week with momentum after downing the Wildcats 35-13, but LSU brushed aside any improvements the Gamecocks made during the open weekend.
Sellers completed 15-of-27 passes against LSU for 124 yards and no touchdowns, while throwing one interception.
Crucially, the Tigers were able to contain Sellers on the ground.
He carried the ball 22 times for 19 yards, and the Tigers were able to total five sacks and six tackles for loss.
The Sooners’ pass rush struggled to hit home in the Cotton Bowl.
Manning was sacked just one time by OU defensive end R Mason Thomas, but the Sooners did end with 12 tackles for loss.
Oklahoma lost last year’s matchup with the Gamecocks 35-9 in Norman.
It marked quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.’s final regular-season start of the 2024 season, and he was replaced after three drives by Jackson Arnold.
That defeat for Oklahoma came in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.