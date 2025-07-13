Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Grabs Tight End as Sooners Drop Other Recruiting Battles
Oklahoma is now less than 50 days away from kickoff.
Before the 2025 campaign begins, Oklahoma’s staff has continued to pursue talent from future generations.
Here is the latest OU football recruiting news:
Sooners snag second tight end of 2026 class
Oklahoma opened the week with a commitment from Class of 2026 tight end Tyler Ruxer of Indiana.
Ruxer is graded as a 4-star prospect by Rivals, while On3, 247Sports and ESPN have him as a 3-star. The 6-4, 220-pound tight end is ranked as the No. 2 player from Indiana, according to 247Sports.
As a junior for Heritage Hills High School, Ruxer caught 43 passes for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024.
Ruxer took a handful of official visits before deciding on OU, stopping by Duke, Northwestern, Purdue and Minnesota.
Ruxer is the second tight end commit in the 2026 class for the Sooners, joining Ryder Mix of Frisco, TX. Mix is also listed at 6-4 and 220 pounds.
Jake Kruel narrows down list
Edge rusher Jake Kreul, a consensus top-60 prospect, chose Oklahoma as one of his top three schools.
Kreul is ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the Class of 2026, per ESPN, and is a 4-star recruit on every major network.
The edge rusher logged 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries and six sacks as a junior at IMG Academy in Florida. Since then, Kreul has competed in both the Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl.
“Overall, should be viewed as an extremely advanced edge defender for his age,” 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins said in his evaluation of Kreul. “His testing profile and competitive drive signal that he’s got what it takes to make an impact at the Power Four level and then eventually become a pro.”
The other two schools in Kreul’s top three are Ole Miss and Texas. Kreul hasn’t publicly announced when he’ll make his college decision.
Sooners miss out on major prospects
Though the Sooners received good news with Ruxer’s commitment and Kreul’s inclusion of them in his top three, they lost a couple of recruiting battles, too.
Class of 2026 wide receiver Jordan Clay committed to Baylor over Oklahoma on Friday.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Big Ten School Beats out Oklahoma for 4-star Athlete Prospect
- What Does EA College Football 26 Predict for Oklahoma’s 2025 Season?
- OU Depth Chart: Oklahoma Continues to Break In New Faces at Tight End
Clay is ranked as the No. 58 prospect nationally by Rivals, and On3, 247Sports and ESPN all have him in their top 200. The rising high school senior took an official visit to Norman on June 20, but just a few weeks later, he has pledged with one of OU’s former Big 12 foes.
The Sooners also seemed to be a frontrunner for 2026 athlete Jacob Eberhart, but he chose Illinois over OU.
A St. Louis native, Eberhart has played both wide receiver and safety throughout his high school career. Eberhart is a consensus 4-star prospect and had Illinois, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska and Alabama in his top five.
Like Clay, he took an official visit to Oklahoma on June 20 but decided to take his talents elsewhere.
Crystal ball prediction for 2026 wideout
Sam Spiegelman, On3’s national recruiting analyst, predicted on Saturday that 2026 wide receiver Davian Groce will commit to Oklahoma.
Groce is a consensus prospect from Frisco, TX, and is ranked as the No. 79 prospect in the nation by 247Sports. As a senior for Lone Star High School, Groce registered 1,389 scrimmage yards and caught 43 passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns.
Groce officially visited OU on June 6. Since then, the wide receiver prospect has taken visits to Florida, Houston and Baylor.