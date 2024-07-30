Three Questions on Oklahoma Training Camp: Special Teams
Oklahoma opens preseason training camp this week, and the Sooners have some questions to get answered during the month of August.
In this series, Sooners on SI will attempt to provide some answers ahead of camp.
Up next is Oklahoma’s special teams.
Can Tyler Keltner be the guy?
Oklahoma opened up a kicking competition during spring practice.
Zach Schmit has underwhelmed in his two seasons as OU’s place kicker, connecting on just 15-of-21 attempts last year after hitting 12-of-18 field goals in 2022.
Early indications point to Florida State transfer Tyler Keltner as the favorite to win the job in 2024.
Brent Venables said as much during an OU coaching clinic last week, but the competition will rage on through training camp as it gets underway this week.
Keltner was called upon for just one extra point last year with the Seminoles after transferring from East Tennessee State University.
With the Buccaneers, Keltner posted a career mark of 56-of-74 on field goals.
The two-time All-Southern Conference kicker holds an ETSU record with a career-long of 54 yards, and he was a perfect 131-for-131 on PATs.
The Sooners don’t need Keltner to come in and consistently nail 50-yard kicks, but he does need to bang the chip shots through in big moments — something Schmit has struggled with in Norman.
Who will return punts for the Sooners?
Gavin Freeman’s decision to transfer to Oklahoma State after spring practice closed down likely won’t have a massive impact on OU’s offense, but it opened up a spot at punt returner.
Freeman returned 18 punts for 122 yards and a score last year, with that touchdown coming in the form of an 82-yarder in the season-opener.
As his confidence appeared to wane throughout the year, so did Freeman’s impact on special teams.
LV Bunkley-Shelton was Oklahoma’s backup punt returner, but he’s also gone, opening things up fully for competition.
Jalil Farooq serves as OU’s return man on kickoffs, where he totally 422 yards on 19 returns last year, but the Sooners have plenty of athletes who can succeed with the ball in their hands.
Both Billy Bowman and Peyton Bowen were prolific returners in high school.
Purdue transfer Deion Burks has experience returning kickoffs, but he didn’t return punts for the Boilermakers.
As long as the returner can hold onto the football, they’ll have a chance to improve on Freeman’s work last year as he struggled to flip the field for the Sooners once Oklahoma got deep into conference play.
Can Doug Deakin help eliminate mental errors?
Oklahoma’s special teams unit had some highs last year — usually when Bowen was trying to disrupt punts — but otherwise it was riddled with errors.
Farooq fumbled the opening kickoff against Tulsa, and though that one didn’t cost the Sooners, a muffed kickoff by upback Marcus Stripling on a surprise deep onside kick against Kansas was a backbreaker.
The Sooners also helped Texas work its way back into the Red River Shootout with a botched reverse on a kickoff return, pinning Dillon Gabriel and the offense deep into the burnt orange end of the Cotton Bowl.
Oklahoma also had a successful fake punt called back against BYU for a controversial pass interference flag, but gone was the execution of 2022 that garnered a handful of successful trick plays on special teams.
Jay Nunez moved on to Alabama over the offseason, opening the door for Venables to hire San Diego State special teams ace Doug Deakin.
Now, with the ability for analysts to coach throughout practice, Deakin should be able to make an impact as a new addition to the Oklahoma staff.
Those gains from Deakin’s work won’t manifest during camp, but the Sooners will need every bit of positive impact they can muster from special teams if OU is again going to live in close football games as it battles through one of the toughest schedules in the country.