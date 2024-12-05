Why Oklahoma Values the 'Great Qualities' From Trio of Carl Albert High School Signees
NORMAN — Brent Venables promised he’d value in-state recruiting upon his return to Oklahoma.
He’s delivered on that.
But for the 2025 class, he didn’t have to visit many schools across the state to find studs.
All the Sooners needed to do was visit Carl Albert High School, and Venables found three of his 18 scholarship signees.
Defensive back Trystan Haynes, linebacker Marcus James and tight end Trynae Washington all joined Oklahoma officially on Wednesday after outstanding careers with the Titans.
“There's a lot of great qualities when you play for Carl Albert,” Venables said during his Signing Day press conference on Wednesday. “They're coming from a really strong culture that understands how important team is.”
The Sooners are no strangers to recruiting from Carl Albert.
Freshman running back Xavier Robinson, who came on strong in the final month of the season, joined OU from the program last year.
The Titans are no strangers to excellence themselves.
Carl Albert has won seven state titles since 2016, and the Titans are still alive for this year’s 5A crown, as they’ll take on Del City in the semifinals on Friday night.
That foundation has allowed Carl Albert’s football products to have success in Norman.
“The selflessness, the blue-collar mindset, the consistency, the depth of development, preparation, being on a big stage in the high school space, understanding the value of high standards and expectations and then showing up every day, willing to compete, to create value for yourself and to outwork people, I could probably go on and on,” Venables said. “I just watched them for the last few years, since we've been here together. And those are the qualities I think a lot of the guys that come from that program are going to have in their tool belt.”
Venables hailed the natural instincts of all three of his Carl Albert signees.
Haynes stands 6-foot-2 and is listed at 175 pounds, James is 6-3 and 205 pounds and Washington is 6-2 and 200 pounds as he joins Joe Jon Finley’s tight ends room.
That Titan trio will be joined by Wagoner defensive lineman Alex Shieldnight and Checotah wide receiver Elijah Thomas as the Sooners in-state scholarship signees as well as Moore long snapper Seth Freeman.
Thomas was rated as the state’s top-ranked recruit by Rivals, 247Sports and On3.
“We really did well in the state of Oklahoma. It’s important to us,” Venables said. “That’s where everything starts for us.”