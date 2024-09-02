Report: Oklahoma WR Commit Cortez Mills Set to Visit Nebraska in Week 2
On Monday morning, Rivals reported that Oklahoma 4-star wide receiver commit Cortez Mills will take a visit to Nebraska this weekend.
The news came as a surprise, especially with Brent Venables previously stating his disdain for committed prospected taking visits to other programs. In the 2023 recruiting class, 4-star Flower Mound Marcus (TX) wideout Ashton Cozart was initially committed to OU, but took a visit to Oregon and committed to the Ducks shortly after.
This time around, however, things seem less drastic as Mills reassured that his relationship with the Sooners' coaching staff is good. He went on to say, however, that he also has a strong bond with the Cornhuskers staff.
"What keeps me interested in Nebraska is the bond I got with the coaches and how they're still treating me like a top priority," Mills told John Garcia. "(Venables and company) know that I'm locked in, so they're not worried that much. What keeps me locked in with OU is really the bond I have gained with Coach V and Coach (Emmett) Jones."
In addition to his visit to Nebraska, Garcia also reported that Mills is looking to take additional visits to LSU and Oklahoma. While the Sooners seem to still be in a good position with the talented pass catcher, it does appear OU will have to continue trying to beat out a few other programs until National Signing Day.
Shortly after Garcia's report, Mills made a social media post that appeared to be tied to fan reaction to his visit.
"Yall Crazy lol," Mills wrote.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Mills is rated the No. 81 overall prospect and No. 14 wide receiver in the nation, according to Rivals. The Homestead (FL) standout verbally committed to Venables on July 1, joining an impressive class of pass catchers in Oklahoma's 2025 recruiting class.
Alongside Mills, OU boasts pledges from 4-star Checotah (OK) playmaker Elijah Thomas, 4-star Mater Dei (CA) receiver Marcus Harris, 4-star Ennis (TX) wideout Gracen Harris and 4-star Lancaster pass catcher Emmanuel Choice.
Former Millwood (OK) 4-star wide receiver Jaden Nickens was also verbally committed to the Sooners at one point, but backed off of his pledge in March before moving to Sierra Canyon (CA).
Nebraska is coming off of a huge 40-7 victory over UTEP that saw true freshman quarterback and former 5-star prospect Dylan Raiola throw for 238 yards and two touchdowns. With a young, up-and-coming signal caller and plenty of passion and history around the program, the Cornhuskers could certainly be a threat to OU in Mills' recruitment.
In the 2024 recruiting class, Bill Bedenbaugh and Oklahoma pursued 4-star offensive lineman Grant Brix heavily, but ended up losing the Logan-Magnolia (IA) prospect to Nebraska. In the 2025 recruiting class, the Sooners and Cornhuskers also appear to be locked in a battle for 4-star Omaha Westside (NE) linebacker Christian Jones.
On Saturday, when Mills is set to be in Lincoln, NE, Matt Rhule and company will welcome Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes to town for what will be a high-profile matchup.