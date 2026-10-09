Oklahoma State Leans into UCF Gameday Stripe Out with Week 6 Uniforms

Earlier this week the Oklahoma State Cowboys asked their fans to stripe out the stadium in black and orange for Saturday’s game with UCF.

The football team is joining in.

The Cowboys released their uniform and helmet combination for the Week 6 showdown with the UCF Knights. The Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) are seeking their fourth straight win of the season. The Knights (3-2, 1-1) are seeking their first win in Stillwater in their first trip to Boone Pickens Stadium. UCF has beaten OSU in both meetings, which were in Orlando.

OSU wants fans in certain sections to wear orange or black, depending on where they’re sitting, for the 11 a.m. game. The Cowboys are going to stripe things out on the field.

Oklahoma State Week 6 Uniform Combination

Game 5⃣ uni drop pic.twitter.com/hs8YB6t24Y — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 8, 2026

The Cowboys will wear black jerseys with Oklahoma State and the number in white lettering with orange trim on the front and white numbers with orange trim on the back. The jersey will also feature a large white stripe on the sleeves with a narrow orange stripe on either side.

To fully embrace the theme, the Cowboys will wear orange pants with the OSU logo in white lettering with black trim on the right thigh. The helmets will also be orange, with “Pokes” in script on the side.

Meanwhile, the Knights have opted to go with white jerseys and white pants for the game. They’ll also wear gold helmets with a dark stripe down the middle and the UCF letter mark on the sides.

Core road look in Stillwater 👑⬜️⬜️ pic.twitter.com/i0LRW7U64R — UCF Equipment (@UCF_Equipment) October 8, 2026

Below are the other uniform combinations the Cowboys have worn so far this season.

Week 4: vs. West Virginia

Week 4️⃣ uni drop pic.twitter.com/S8hyln65lY — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 24, 2026

Oklahoma State wore black helmets with the modern OSU logo on the side in orange. The Cowboys also wore black pants and black shoes, with the orange OSU logo on the right thigh of the pants.

The Cowboys wore white jerseys with “Oklahoma State” and the numbers in black lettering and an orange outline. The sleeves featured a thick black stripe with narrow orange stripes on the top and bottom.

Week 3: vs. Murray State

Week 3️⃣ uni drop 🤠 pic.twitter.com/V8y7aVaZa0 — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 17, 2026

The Cowboys threw it back with the helmet, going back to their old school “OSU” logo in honor of their 1976 Tangerine Bowl team, which was celebrating its 50th anniversary. The orange helmet featured the logo in white. The Cowboys wore the same uniform combo they wore against Oregon.

Week 2: vs. Oregon

Uni drop pic.twitter.com/UxVNLbs9nc — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 11, 2026

For the Oregon game, which was also Oklahoma State’s first home game, the Cowboys wore their orange home jerseys with white letters and numbers with “Oklahoma State” on the front. The white helmets featured the “Pistol Pete” logo, and the white pants featured the modern OSU orange logo.

Week 1: vs. Tulsa

Iced out for the season opener 🧊 pic.twitter.com/mvoNaa9QQe — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 5, 2026

The Cowboys dropped their look for the season opener just before kickoff, going with an all-white look. The white helmet featured the modern OSU logo. The white jersey included orange lettering and numbering with “Oklahoma State” on the front.