The SEC Tournament Bracket, Matchups, TV Schedule: Updated Ole Miss Baseball Path
HOOVER, Ala. – Ole Miss got stellar performances from all three Rebel pitchers the coaches sent to the mound Wednesday night - Hunter Elliott, Mason Morris, and Connor Spencer. They now move on after a 3-1 victory against the Florida Gators in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
On Friday at 3 p.m., Ole Miss (38-18) and Arkansas (43-12) will play.
Ole Miss defeated Florida three of four games this season. The Rebels won two of three in Oxford in March.
Elliott went 5.1 innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and one walk The Gators' run that scored while he was in the game was unearned. Elliott got the win and is 9-3 on the year.
In the top of the sixth, Elliott returned to the mound but walked the first Gator.
Rebel coaches went to Mason Morris in the bullpen, and the junior right-hander took care of the things rather quickly. One pitch: double play - shortstop to second base to first base.
Morris held the Gators where they were for the next two innings. He finished with two hits and two strikeouts, facing nine batters.
Conner Spencer entered in the top of the ninth to try to finish the Gators off. And that he did with three strikeouts.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Rebels broke open a scoreless game with three runs. Luke Hill singled to get things started, but a double play gave the Rebels two quick outs.
However, Judd Utermark got things rolling again with a double, followed by a double for Isaac Humphrey that scored Utermark from second base.
Ryan Moerman then reached on a fielding error by the Gator third baseman, followed by a Campbell Smithwick single. But the Gators made a throwing error that allowed Moerman and Humphrey to both score. The Rebels led 3-0 after four complete.
Florida got a run back in the top of the fifth. Gator Ashton Wilson led off with a double and was able to score later on an error.
But Elliott got the Gators to pop up, fly out, and strike out after that. The score was Rebels 3, Gators 1. And that was the final tally in this one.
The Updated SEC Tournament Bracket: Schedule and Television Guide
Thursday, May 22
Game 8: No. 6 seed vs. No. 14 seed – Noon ET, SEC Network
Game 9: No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed – 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 4 seed vs. No. 12 seed – approx. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Friday, May 23
Game 11: No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed – 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 12: No. 3 seed vs. Winner of Game 8 – approx. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Saturday, May 24
Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 – approx. 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Sunday, May 25
Championship Game: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 – 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
