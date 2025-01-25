How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Road SEC Test at Missouri
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels hope to return to the win column on Saturday night when they face the No. 22 Missouri Tigers in Columbia.
Ole Miss is coming off back-to-back SEC losses by a combined total of four points, knocking its conference record down to 4-2 in the process. Mizzou is also 4-2 in the league after picking up a home win over Arkansas last Saturday before dropping a road game at Texas earlier this week.
The Rebels' losses in the last seven days have been heartbreakers for coach Chris Beard's team. Ole Miss lost in overtime on the road at Mississippi State after a valiant comeback effort fell short, and a late, go-ahead three-pointer made by Texas A&M on Wednesday evaporated a game-long lead that the Rebels held until the final seconds.
READ MORE: How Did Recent Loss Impact Ole Miss Basketball's NCAA Tournament Projections?
After the game on Wednesday, Beard shifted his focus to continuing to fight in the conference games ahead.
"It's a long season," Beard said postgame. "There are 18 SEC games this season, and tonight was No. 6. There's lots of lessons each game, whether you win or lose. It's back to work tomorrow.
"We're a fighter program. We're a fighter mentality. We're not going to play the 'victim card.' We have nobody to blame but ourselves for this."
Now, the page turns to a game against Missouri. Here's how you can watch the action between the Rebels and Tigers on Saturday.
WHO: No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 22 Missouri Tigers
RECORDS: Ole Miss (15-4, 4-2 SEC) vs. Missouri (15-4, 4-2 SEC)
WHEN: Jan. 25 -- 5 p.m. CT
WHERE: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Mo.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Richard Cross, Color: Jon Sundvold
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes