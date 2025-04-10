Ole Miss Basketball Linked to Top-10 Guard in NCAA Transfer Portal, Set to Visit
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a crucial offseason in Oxford with the program attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal.
With near double-digit departing seniors, Beard and Co. find themselves set to utilize the free agent market in a big way during the current window.
Now, the Ole Miss program has been linked to one of the top guards available in Sam Houston State's Lamar Wilkerson, according to On3 Sports.
The talented bucket-getter averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the 2024-25 season.
Wilkerson was the top three-point shooter in Conference USA after shooting 44.5 percent from deep a season ago for his squad.
He's a volume scorer with the ability to get buckets in a hurry after knocking down 3.4 made threes per game, which ranked sixth nationally, on 7.7 attempts.
Ole Miss, Kentucky, Auburn and Indiana are set to receive visits from the No. 8 ranked shooting guard available, On3 Sports reported on Wednesday night.
From there, Wilkerson will begin locking in on making a commitment decision after trimming his initial list which included the likes of Duke, Alabama and Kansas, among several others.
Beard and Co. remain in pursuit of the 6-foot-5 guard with the program in need of instant offense heading into next season after losing significant production from the 2024-25 season.
Ole Miss has reeled in one commitment via the NCAA Transfer Portal this month from LSU forward Corey Chest.
The Commitment: Corey Chest Signs with the Rebels
Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels secured a commitment from LSU Tigers forward Corey Chest on Sunday, he revealed via social media.
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, after traveling across America from Louisiana to Missouri and back to the Bayou State, Chest has made the decision to take his talent to Oxford.
On Sunday, he revealed a commitment decision after garnering significant SEC interest while also visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies during his portal process.
Chest arrived in Oxford last Tuesday, according to his social media, to begin his visit with the Rebels. He checked out campus, met with the coaching staff and worked through a photoshoot sporting the Ole Miss colors.
Just days later, the talented Southeastern Conference transfer has revealed his commitment to Beard and the Rebels.
