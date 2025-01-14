Will Mikeal Brown-Jones Play For Ole Miss Basketball vs. Alabama?
The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels face a massive test on Tuesday night when they travel to face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Could one of the Rebels' injured players find his way back onto the hardwood in the game?
Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones has missed the entirety of Ole Miss' last two conference games (at Arkansas and vs. LSU) after suffering an injury against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC opener that sent him into concussion protocol. According to the injury reports released by the league office on Monday, Brown-Jones has been upgraded from "out" to "questionable" for this matchup with the Tide.
Head coach Chris Beard provided an update on Jones following his team's win over LSU on Saturday.
"He's in concussion protocol, so those things are a lot different than when [athletic director] Keith Carter played, I'll tell you that," Beard said with a laugh. "We've got great trainers and great doctors, and Mikeal is as tough as any player I've ever coached. He's doing everything he can, doctors and trainers are communicating around the clock.
"He's progressing in the right direction, so we're hoping he can play sooner than later."
Time will tell if Brown-Jones can finally return to action on Tuesday night, but the Tide also have some players on their end of the injury report. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette are both listed as "out," and Derrion Reid is listed as "questionable" for Alabama. Reid is a 6-foot-8 freshman forward who is averaging 8.1 PPG and 3.4 RPG.
Tip-off on Tuesday between Ole Miss and Alabama is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.