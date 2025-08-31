The Grove Report

ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 1 With Ole Miss Football Cruising

Lane Kiffin and Co. take a massive leap after Week 1, Austin Simmons handles business in starting debut.

Zack Nagy

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons led the Rebels to an impressive Week 1 victory over Georgia State after exiting Vaught Hemingway Stadium with a 63-7 win.

In Simmons' debut as the starting signal-caller for Ole Miss, the redshirt-sophomore pieced together a strong performance to lead the Rebels to a 1-0 start.

After a pair of early interceptions, Simmons bounced back to finish the night with over 300 yards through the air and multiple touchdowns.

“He had one really bad play, the second interception. The first one’s not his fault, the right guard gets beat. They’re in a blown coverage, we’re gonna score a 75-yard touchdown, walk in the end zone and the guy that blows the coverage picks it off," Kiffin said. "That’s not his fault. The other one is.

"We’ve seen that before with young quarterbacks, kind of almost the same interception we saw Jaxson throw at home onto his right his first year. I thought he did some really good things. Scrambled the way that we would want, you know, slid and took care of himself, but also showed that he can move around and make some plays with his feet."

Now, the ESPN Football Power Index has updated its Top-25 rankings with the Ole Miss Rebels surging.

Ole Miss Football.
Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) passes the ball during the second quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Where did Kiffin's program come in after Week 1?

The Updated ESPN FPI Rankings: Week 1 Edition

No. 1: Texas Longhorns
No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 4: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 5: Penn State Nittany Lions
No 6: USC Trojans
No. 7: Oregon Ducks
No. 8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 9: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 10: LSU Tigers

Ole Miss comes in at No. 4 in the latest ESPN FPI Top-25 rankings after dismantling the Georgia State Panthers in Week 1.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the fourth quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The remainder of the Top-25:

11. South Carolina
12. Florida (+1)
13. Alabama (-10)
14. Texas A&M (-5)
15. Miami (+2)
16. Auburn (+5)
17. BYU (+5)
18. Missouri (+5)
19. Utah (+26)
20. Michigan (-5)
21. Clemson (-5)
22. Oklahoma (-2)
23. Iowa State (+10)
24. SMU (-5)
25. Kansas (+1)

Ole Miss will return to action in Week 2 with a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats next on the docket.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?

The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15

What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football