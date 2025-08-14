ESPN's Greg McElroy Believes One SEC Program Will Succeed With New Quarterback
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will debut a new-look roster this upcoming season led by redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons.
The talented left-hander has patiently waited behind record-setting signal-caller Jaxson Dart across the last two seasons with his time now arriving.
Dart was selected No. 25 overall by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after a dominant season for the Ole Miss Rebels.
In 2024, the coveted quarterback threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
"This was the best decision I made to come [to Ole Miss]. From a coaching standpoint, being able to be developed. My coaches in the NFL definitely praise my development of being able to understand schemes and whatnot from playing in this offense and playing with the coaching staff that I did," Dart said this offseason.
"It was a huge advantage and I don't think people really talk about it enough, especially guys coming out of high school. Just how NFL-ready this offense is and how much is on the quarterback's plate. That's definitely been a huge help."
Now, it's Simmons' time to shine with ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believing the program will not have a drop off in production with the new signal-caller under center.
“There is a lot to like about what they have offensively. What I love is their firepower. Austin Simmons is going to be thrust into the starting lineup," McElroy said.
"Guys, I’m not at all concerned about this young man’s talent. I think he’s well-equipped to step right in and not have there be any drop off at all at the quarterback spot. I think people are sleeping on Ole Miss’s weapons."
Ole Miss will open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 in a home matchup against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
