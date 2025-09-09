Expert Computer Model Predicts Score of Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0, 1-0 SEC) will welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks to Oxford in Week 3 with the pair of Southeastern Conference foes set to battle it out at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin's crew enters the matchup unbeaten after a pair of wins over both the Georgia State Panthers and Kentucky Wildcats with one SEC win under the program's belt.
Now, heading into Week 3, it's about carrying the momentum with Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green set to present a unique challenge for the Ole Miss defense.
“Really dynamic. First of all, he’s dynamic, you know, athlete from a height, weight, speed standpoint to be able to run like he can, and I don’t think he was fully healthy in our game a year ago. He’s a problem," Kiffin said.
"He’s a lot to deal with and I think kind of similar that way to the South Carolina quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Here’s two guys that are really hard to game plan for because they’re big and they can throw and run.”
Ole Miss will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN with the Razorbacks heading to Vaught Hemingway on Saturday night.
A look into the game information for Week 3, current betting lines and the SP+ expert computer model exact score prediction.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 3 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7.5 (-110)
- Arkansas: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -298
- Arkansas: +240
Total
- Over 61.5 (-115)
- Under 61.5 (-105)
The SP+ Computer Model Pick: Rebels Get It Done
According to the SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels are expected to win by a 10.4-point margin on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup with a 74 percent chance to walk away with a Southeastern Conference victory, according to the SP+, where the computer model predicts a final score of 32-22.
