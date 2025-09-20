How to Watch: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 Matchup
No. 13 Ole Miss will take on the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT in Oxford.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will enter the matchup riding a three-game winning streak to open the season after consecutive wins over the Georgia State Panthers, Kentucky Wildcats and Arkansas Razorbacks.
Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall is preparing for a dogfight in Oxford with the Ole Miss' tempo on offense set to create problems.
“There’s a lot of challenges when you play Ole Miss — the schematics of what they do and how they do it,” Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall said in an interview with Rebel Grove. “Their tempo gives you problems, their splits and spacing.
“They’re such a well-coached offense. They’ll give you some open sets and then next play you’ll get a condensed set and some things where you lose a guy with your eyes."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, a look into the game information, final betting lines and the expert prediction for the Week 4 clash.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 3-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-112)
- Tulane: +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -440
- Tulane: +340
Total
- Over 61.5 (-105)
- Under 61.5 (-115)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 4 against the Green Wave.
The SP+ Prediction: Ole Miss Cruises to a Win
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels enter Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Tulane Green Wave with a 86 percent of taking home a win.
Kiffin and Co. are 17-point favorites, according to the expert mode, with a final score prediction of 37-20 in the Ole Miss Rebels' favor.
Ole Miss and Tulane will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with both programs eyeing statement victories in Week 4.
