New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart Set to Purchase Home in Oxford
Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart returned to Oxford this week to host a football camp in the Magnolia State.
The record-setting signal-caller has made his presence felt in the community across the last few seasons while becoming a figure in and around Mississippi.
Now, as he begins his professional career after being selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Dart has intentions of remaining a figure in Oxford.
He revealed he will be purchasing a home in the Magnolia State where he can return to Oxford and continue making an impact.
"It means a lot. Obviously, Oxford is a special place to me. It's a place I want to continue to come back to. Buying a house here so I love it here," Dart said while addressing the media on Thursday. "This is like a second home for me.
"I told my mom on the plane flight last night how excited I was just to come back to Oxford. So many faces that I've seen and met before. It's definitely special to see everybody and continue to make relationships."
Dart, who rewrote the record books during his time with the Rebels in Oxford, helped transform the program during his time with under Lane Kiffin and Co.
The coveted signal-caller threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
Dart reflected on his time in Mississippi and what it's meant for his career.
"This was the best decision I made to come here. From a coaching standpoint, being able to be developed. My coaches in the NFL definitely praise my development of being able to understand schemes and whatnot from playing in this offense and playing with the coaching staff that I did," Dart said.
"It was a huge advantage and I don't think people really talk about it enough, especially guys coming out of high school. Just how NFL-ready this offense is and how much is on the quarterback's plate. That's definitely been a huge help."
Now, he's set to make Oxford a second home with an opportunity to continue making an impact for the foreseeable future.
