Ole Miss Football EDGE Suntarine Perkins Dealing With Upper Body Injury - Report
The 2024 season has come to a close for the Ole Miss Rebels, but preparation is already underway for the 2025 campaign. According to reports, however, the Rebels could be without a key defensive player during spring practice, once that time rolls around.
On3 and 247Sports have reported that Ole Miss linebacker/edge rusher Suntarine Perkins is dealing with an upper body injury (specifically his labrum) that required surgery and may sideline him during the spring practice period.
This would obviously be a blow to the Rebels' defense during the spring, but it helps that Perkins has been in defensive coordinator Pete Golding's system for two years and seems to have a solid grasp of all the concepts. This season, Perkins tallied 60 total tackles, 14 TFLs and 10.5 sacks from his hybrid linebacker/defensive end position, earning Third Team All-SEC honors in the process.
Perkins is expected to be a veteran anchor in the Rebels' defensive front in 2025, joining some new faces in edge rushers Princewill Umanmielen and Da'Shawn Womack who transferred to Ole Miss last month out of the portal. The program is also expected to see more playing time from some of its previous high school signees along the defensive line (namely Kam Franklin and William Echoles), and the Rebels also return the likes of Zxavian Harris and Freshman All-American Jamarious Brown.
Ole Miss will open its 2025 season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.