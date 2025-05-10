Ole Miss Football QB Jaxson Dart Making Early Impression on New York Giants
Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has been making a strong first impression in the Big Apple with the New York Giants.
After being selected with pick No. 25 in the 2025 NFL Draft once the Giants traded up, Dart quickly took to East Rutherford with his family.
Now, he's making his first appearance at the facility as a member of the team and stealing the spotlight once again.
Since arriving in town, a slew of social media clips of Dart on and off the field have impressed the Big Blue faithful and and the Giants' front office.
From snippets of the pre-draft process to asking every media media member to introduce themselves before asking a question to "put faces to names", Dart is becoming a name to monitor in New York.
Dart was also seen fist bumping social media team members as he walked out to the practice field for rookie camp.
In that clip, Dart's classic No. 2 is nowhere to be seen as it is currently occupied by cornerback Deonte Banks, therefore Dart has, at least for now, adopted the No. 6.
When asked about the number switch this is what Dart had to say.
“I’m going to come to a final decision here soon,” Dart said when asked if the number was permanent. "I’m going to have to look at the pictures and see if I like myself in a six.”
Dart was not the only first round draft pick to the Giants.
Big Blue also held the No. 3 overall pick where they selected standout Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
Dart and Carter, though only teammates for a matter of weeks, are already meshing in order to better each other and taking in the surrealism of their new reality.
“It’s been surreal to this point,” Dart added. “Was talking to Abdul (Carter). It kind of just hit us for the first time. Being out here wearing this jersey. It’s an amazing privilege. We definitely hold it in high regard.”
While Dart has taken in the feeling of being in the NFL, he also also embraced the challenges of learning a new system and even implementing a snap count for the first time in his career.
“It’s been super fun,” Dart said. “Quite honestly it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and I’ve always kind of practiced it on my own kind of just messing around with buddies.
"I think it’s always a little bit of a transition. It really goes for anybody going from the college level to the NFL level. Cadence is different no matter where you’ve been at. You’re always going to have a bit of a learning curve.”
Dart is not projected to be the 2025 starter for Giants this season with the additions of veterans Russel Wilson and Jamesis Winston, but he has quickly taken the learning role as he looks to develop into what the Giants hope to be another all-time great quarterback with the franchise.
