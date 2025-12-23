Ole Miss Football Set to Retain Key Offensive Staffer Despite Changes in Oxford

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will retain senior analyst Patrick Carter to the staff in Oxford for the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

Carter will return for his fourth season in the Magnolia State despite there being a chance he joined Lane Kiffin's staff with the LSU Tigers after multiple assistants followed from Ole Miss.

It's another strong win for the Rebels off of the field with Carter playing an integral role on the recruiting scene where he will certainly be in the room when Ole Miss begins negotiating with players to return next fall.

Carter spent time in the NFL where he also assisted in the development of several Power 4 prospects.

Prior to his time joining the Ole Miss Rebels staff, Carter coached defensive backs at The Kinkaid School (Tex.) part-time while also navigating personal training with others.

Ole Miss senior analyst Patrick Carter will be back in Oxford on Pete Golding's staff in 2026. The former Georgia Tech and Louisville WR has been a crucial part of HS and portal recruiting efforts the last few years



🗞️ https://t.co/bitg9KPp7b



Join @On3sports | @Rivals today… pic.twitter.com/3qUQjXV3tY — Zach Berry (@Zach_Berry) December 23, 2025

Now, the Georgia Tech and Louisville alum will be back in Oxford next fall in what has become a huge win for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Golding has assembled quite the staff in Oxford with new offensive coordinator John David Baker headlining the haul on offense.

Baker replaces current offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. who will return to Baton Rouge following the College Football Playoff after following Lane Kiffin on the LSU Tigers staff.

Across Baker's first stint with the Ole Miss Rebels, he served the program's co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 along with taking on duties as the tight ends coach from 2021-23.

Following multiple seasons with Ole Miss, Baker then made the move to East Carolina where he became the offensive coordinator of the Pirates across the last two seasons - accepting the gig after the 2023 season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

While with East Carolina, Baker navigated one of the top offenses in the American Conference while averaging 464.7 yards per game this season - making them the league’s third best offense behind North Texas (504.3) and South Florida (501.7).

Now, he makes a return to Oxford where he will now take over an Ole Miss offense that finished third nationally.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: