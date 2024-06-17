Ole Miss Rebels Add June Transfers to 2024 Football Roster
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels' football roster received a significant boost on Monday, as the team added all 21 of its June transfers to the official roster, and welcomed the new additions to campus.
Six Division I transfers will be joining Ole Miss for summer workouts: Rashad Amos (RB), Henry Parrish Jr. (RB), Isaiah Hamilton (CB), Chris Hardie (DE), Izaiah Hartrup (WR), and Domonique Thomas (RB). Those six players are joined by six signees from Ole Miss' 2023-24 high school and JUCO class: Pat Broomfield (CB), Katrevrick Banks (CB), Kamron Beavers (DT), William Echoles (DT), John Wayne Oliver (OL), and Kavion Broussard (OL).
Nine walk-ons were also added: Micah Stallworth (CB), Jordan Smart (WR), Mike Baker (K), Caleb Blankenship (LS), Lakendrick Clancy (DT), Jack Harper (TE), Jarnorris Hopson (WR), Joe Koury (OL) and Justin Kowalak (QB).
Hamilton and Parrish were arguably the two biggest gets for Ole Miss in June, as both players joined position groups that are trying to fill voids left by veterans. The Rebels lost their starting cornerbacks to the NFL this offseason, but Lane Kiffin has reloaded his secondary via the portal. Hamilton will join former transfer cornerbacks Trey Amos and Brandon Turnage in competing for reps this offseason. In 2023, Hamilton recorded 50 total tackles and four interceptions in 12 starts.
Parrish was not the only running back Ole Miss added in June, as the Rebels are trying to make up for the loss of Quinshon Judkins. Kiffin has added four tailbacks to his roster this offseason, and Parrish could potentially be the best of the bunch. While Logan Diggs has a strong case, Parrish's familiarity with Kiffin's offense will give him an edge. We also do not know when exactly Diggs will be 100 percent healthy, as a lingering knee injury has slowed him down this offseason.
Rashad Amos and Domonique Thomas will both add key depth to Ole Miss' running back room in 2024.
Hardie may not boast the raw talent that fellow transfers Princely Umanmielen and Walter Nolen possess, but he will still be a welcome addition to Ole Miss' defensive front in 2024. Hardie suited up for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks for four seasons, but the 2023 campaign was his most productive as he racked up 60 total tackles (33 solo), 8.5 sacks and one interception.