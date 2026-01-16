Rebels in the NFL: Ole Miss Football Shining in NFL Playoffs Headlined by Dawson Knox

OXFORD, Miss. – Eight former Rebels saw action during Wild Card weekend with six alumni continuing to fight for the Lombardi trophy as we head into the Divisional round of the playoffs.

#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Caught three passes for 25 yards in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

#77 Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Played four snaps on special teams in a 16-3 win over the Chargers. The Patriots move on to face the Houston Texans next week in the Divisional round.

#1 Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

The Broncos had a Bye for the Wild Card round and will face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round.

#9 Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Finished with two catches for 20 yards in a loss to the Patriots.

#51 Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks had a Bye for the Wild Card round and will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

#93 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

The Broncos had a Bye for the Wild Card round and will face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round.

#33 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Played 21 snaps on special teams in a 31-27 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Bears will face the Los Angeles Rams next in the Divisional round.

#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Hauled in three catches for 30 yards in a 27-24 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This 24-yard grab in the fourth quarter led to a Bills go-ahead touchdown. Knox’s PFF grade of 70.4 was third third-best among tight ends this weekend. The Bills move on to play the Denver Broncos in the Divisional round.

#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Secured two tackles on special teams in a loss to New England.

#4 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Brought down two catches for 42 yards in a loss to the Houston Texans.

#3 Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Played 19 snaps in a 34-31 loss to the Los Angeles

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul

Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal

Join the Community: