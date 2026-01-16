Rebels in the NFL: Ole Miss Football Shining in NFL Playoffs Headlined by Dawson Knox
In this story:
OXFORD, Miss. – Eight former Rebels saw action during Wild Card weekend with six alumni continuing to fight for the Lombardi trophy as we head into the Divisional round of the playoffs.
#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Caught three passes for 25 yards in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
#77 Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
Played four snaps on special teams in a 16-3 win over the Chargers. The Patriots move on to face the Houston Texans next week in the Divisional round.
#1 Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
The Broncos had a Bye for the Wild Card round and will face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round.
#9 Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
Finished with two catches for 20 yards in a loss to the Patriots.
#51 Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks had a Bye for the Wild Card round and will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.
#93 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
The Broncos had a Bye for the Wild Card round and will face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round.
#33 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
Played 21 snaps on special teams in a 31-27 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Bears will face the Los Angeles Rams next in the Divisional round.
#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
Hauled in three catches for 30 yards in a 27-24 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This 24-yard grab in the fourth quarter led to a Bills go-ahead touchdown. Knox’s PFF grade of 70.4 was third third-best among tight ends this weekend. The Bills move on to play the Denver Broncos in the Divisional round.
#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
Secured two tackles on special teams in a loss to New England.
#4 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
Brought down two catches for 42 yards in a loss to the Houston Texans.
#3 Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
Played 19 snaps in a 34-31 loss to the Los Angeles
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver
Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul
Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20