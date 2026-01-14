Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds (Can Josh Allen Make Postseason Run on the Road?)

Is this finally Josh Allen's year?

The reigning league MVP has yet to make a Super Bowl in his NFL career, but with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow all missing the playoffs in the AFC, it feels like the conference is Allen's for the taking.

After Buffalo upset the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild card round for Allen's first road playoff win, DraftKings has moved the Bills up to +650 to win the Super Bowl which is good for second amongst all AFC teams. Only the New England Patriots (+600) have better odds to win the Super Bowl, and Buffalo already has a win against them this season.

There's no doubt that oddsmakers view Allen as the most reliable quarterback in the AFC, but the Bills are going to have to win two more road games to make the Super Bowl. Buffalo is a 1.5-point road underdogs againt the No. 1-seeded Denver Broncos in the divisional round on Saturday, and the lookahead lines for the AFC title game have the Bills set as underdogs in a hypothetical matchup in New England and 1.5-point favorites in a hypothetical matchup in Houston.

While Allen may be the most trustworthy quarterback left in the conference, the Bills' run defense (31st in EPA/Rush this season) could end up being their Achilles heel. Buffalo needed a huge fourth quarter from Allen (both through the air and on the ground) to knock of Jacksonville in the wild card round.

Now, it heads to Denver to play Sean Payton's team that has just one home loss all season. It won't be an easy path to the Super Bowl for the Bills, but they do have better Super Bowl odds than Denver (+700) this season. So, this could be a sign that despite the spread for this game, oddsmakers expect Allen and company to come away with a win.

Here's a look at the odds to win Super Bowl 60 for all eight teams left in the NFL playoffs.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks: +270

Los Angeles Rams: +320

New England Patriots: +600

Buffalo Bills: +650

Denver Broncos: +700

Houston Texans: +850

Chicago Bears: +1600

San Francisco 49ers: +1900

