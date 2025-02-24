Three Ole Miss Rebels That Have the Most to Prove at NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is set to take place from Feb. 27-March 2 in Indianapolis, and the Ole Miss Rebels will have plenty of representation at the event.
The Rebels had boat loads of talent in the 2024 season, especially on defense where they were one of the best defenses in not just the SEC but the country. Still, you can't forget quarterback Jaxson Dart who has shot up draft boards following the season where he was one of the top signal callers in the SEC in 2024.
To make a long story short, the 2024 Rebels will have tons of names on the NFL Draft board in Green Bay this April.
The question is who could raise their stock in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine? Who could crush not only the workouts but the interviews as well? Here are three Rebels that have the most to prove and who could see their draft stock rise after the combine.
DL Jared Ivey
It's hard to name a more consistent Ole Miss Rebel than Jared Ivey. Ivey was an absolute force for the Rebels throughout his three seasons in Oxford, and he was not just one of the more underrated edge rushers in the SEC, but maybe one of the most underrated players in the conference as a whole.
Ivey has position versatility as he was an every-down guy for the Rebels in 2024, but he also has that leadership trait that you can't teach. Ivey will be great in the interview process, so don't be surprised if a team takes him higher than expected just because they need a guy like Ivey on their team and in their locker room.
It might have come as a surprise to many that Bentley got a combine invite after an interesting end to his college career, but he will be in Indianapolis.
Bentley might have the most to prove of any player at the combine after he was the subject of a lot of talk throughout the 2024 season, marking a huge question mark for most of the year as the Rebels struggled to find a running game.
Has he lost a step? We will find out as the 40-yard dash will be a big event for Bentley to show off his top-end speed.
QB Jaxson Dart
This might be the wrong answer, but I do believe Dart still has a lot to prove, even after making the biggest climb up the mock draft boards. One thing to watch is how Dart performs in comparison to some of the other top quarterback prospects like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.
If Dart can outduel them in some of the drills and some of the athletic tests as well as the interview process, we could be looking at one of the first quarterbacks off the board. One knock on Dart has been the arm strength and deep ball accuracy, so watch for that once the combine rolls around.