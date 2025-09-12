Times of Interest: Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 SEC Clash
OXFORD, Miss. – SEC play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium begins on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT when No. 13 Ole Miss football hosts conference rival Arkansas for its first home game of the league schedule.
A look into what to know ahead of the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas clash in Oxford via Ole Miss Athletics:
Stripe the Vaught
It's that time again! Rebel fans, help us Stripe the Vaught in red and powder blue. Click here to see what color to wear and to gear up for gameday with our official team shop, Ole Miss Authentics.
Arrive Early!
With a large crowd expected for the first SEC game of the season in Oxford, fans are encouraged to arrive to the stadium early and download their tickets before heading to their gate.
Tickets
A limited quantity remains of single-game tickets for Ole Miss' SEC home opener against Arkansas. Head to OleMissTix.com now to secure your seats!
Tap-and-Go Ticketing
Starting this season, all mobile tickets will use NFC-enabled technology. NFC tickets use "Tap and Go" for entry into athletic venues. Fans can simply add their ticket to their wallet to use on gameday and are strongly encouraged to add them in advance of arriving on campus.
Screenshots and ticket forwards will no longer be valid for gameday! Fans must use the ticket transfer feature to share tickets.
Gameday Schedule
Parking Operations Begin – 7 a.m.
Reserved North Plaza Tailgate Opens – 7 a.m.
Landers Auto Group Sports Zone Saturday Show Live from The SJB Pavilion – 10 a.m.
Coca-Cola FanFest Opens – 3 p.m.
Walk of Champions presented by Mid-South Ford – 3:45 p.m.
Gates Open – 4 p.m.
Pre-Game Radio Show presented by Guaranty Bank – 4 p.m.
Pride of the South Grove Show – 4:15 p.m.
Mississippi Sports Medicine Letterman's Lounge Guest Interview (Gary Wunderlich) – 4:50 p.m.
Pride of the South Pregame Show – 5:14 p.m.
National Anthem – 5:50 p.m.
Lock the Vaught – 5:56 p.m.
Hotty Toddy – 5:59 p.m.
Kickoff – 6 p.m.
Grove Closes – Midnight
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
What to Wear: Stripe the Vaught
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch
New Friday Grove Setup Schedule
2-3 p.m. - Registered student organizations and university departments set up
3-4:30 p.m. - Vendors set up their customers' tents
5:30 p.m. - Grove closes
6 p.m. - Grove opens for general public
This Week at the Coca-Cola FanFest
Coca-Cola FanFest opens three hours prior to kickoff (3:45 p.m.). Fans can enjoy giveaways, food, refreshments, merch, prizes and more from Coca-Cola, Mid-South Ford, Magnolia Rentals and the Mississippi Sports Medicine Letterman's Lounge with Armegis Spearman. Check the map below to see what's on tap.
No Field Rushes
In order to further avoid safety issues and increased SEC fines, stronger measures are being put in place to ensure field rushes no longer occur at Vaught-Hemingway.
Entering the playing field is strictly prohibited, and those found to be violators are subject to arrest. Violators could also be denied ticket privileges for the current and next season, including but not limited to student, season and single-game tickets.
All available stadium cameras will be used to assist in identifying violators.
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.