Coveted Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Target Gains Offer From Key SEC Rival
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin four-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar as he blossoms into one of America's top prospects.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, has earned multiple Power Four offers this offseason with the likes of Florida State, Nebraska, and Texas Tech, among others, entering the mix.
Now, it's Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers extending an offer to the Louisiana native this week after pulling the trigger on a scholarship.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has quickly become a household name as a Top-25 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. prioritizing him.
Royal is the No. 3 rated wideout in America with programs salivating over the potential he attains heading into his junior season in the Bayou State.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
It's evident the LSU Tigers program has a proven track record of keeping the state's top wide receivers home for college with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Now, Ole Miss will battle it out against the Bayou Bengals, along with several other Power Four schools, for one of the top wide receivers in America.
The Rebels are setting a solid foundation in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a pair of commitments to this point.
The Name to Know: Trae Collins
Hazlehurst (Miss.) defensive back Trae Collins committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in May after going public with a decision.
Collins, a Top-300 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, shuts down his recruitment prior to his junior campaign with Kiffin and Co. getting the verbal pledge.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has flown under the radar with less than double-digit offers, but is quickly garnering interest from the top programs in America.
Now, it's Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels that have landed the early commitment.
According to On3 Sports' recent recruiting rankings, Collins is rated as the No. 216 overall prospect in the country, No. 19 safety in America and the No. 8 prospect in Mississippi.
He's the second commitment in the 2027 Recruiting Class for the Ole Miss Rebels where he joins talented Mississippi offensive lineman Li'Marcus Jones as the pair of pledges in the rising-junior class.
