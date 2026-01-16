Ole Miss Football Lands Prized Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer, Top-15 DL in Portal

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jordan Renaud is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, according to On3 Sports.

Golding and Co. hosted Renaud on a visit to the Magnolia State on Thursday with the coaching staff quickly striking in order to land a pledge from the highly-touted SEC transfer.

Renaud signed with the Crimson Tide as a Top-15 defensive lineman in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is a versatile defender where he took on a critical role with Alabama after suiting up in 15 games across the 2025 season with three starts.

Renaud recorded a career-high 18 tackles, followed by 1.5 tackles for a loss where most of his production came in the postseason after receiving the nod as a starter.

BREAKING: Alabama transfer DL Jordan Renaud has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @On3



He totaled 34 tackles and 0.5 sack in his time with the Crimson Tide (300+ snaps)



Renaud was ranked as a top 60 recruit in the 2023 On300

“He’s in that flow state now, I feel like,” Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan said of Renaud durong the preseason. “Getting to the point where he’s comfortable in his role. He knows what he has to do, so he can go play fast and violent the way he needs to.”

Now, the redshirt-sophomore is Ole Miss bound after making things official with the Rebels on Thursday with a pledge while on campus in Oxford.

Ole Miss is now up to 18 commitments in the Transfer Portal with the Rebels flaunting the No. 2 overall class in America as Golding and Co. continue cruising in the market.

The Transfer Portal Additions [18]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

