September Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?

It was a slow, slow month for Ole Miss recruiting, right up until the final hours of September.

Ole Miss landed their only commit of the month in the waning hours of Sept. 30, as SI All-American Candidate and stud athlete recruit Tysheem Johnson chose the Rebels over Arizona State, Alabama, LSU, Texas A & M, Maryland and Stanford.

A 5-foot-10, 185-pounder who will play safety for the Rebels, Johnson could realistically start day one in an Ole Miss secondary that could use some help.

(MORE: Tysheem Johnson Evaluation: Could He Start Day One for Ole Miss?)

As we enter October and sit less than three months from the opening of the early signing window, the Ole Miss class sits at thirteen players. Six key targets committed elsewhere, as you can find below, and a LOT are still undecided.

See below for all you need to know on where the class is. You can click on any of the committed player's names or uncommitted SI All-American targets for more.

New Commits in September:

Thirteen Hard Commits For The 2021 Class:

Decommitments During August:

None

Targets Who Committed Elsewhere in September:

Dion Colzie (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star WR, Ga.) – Notre Dame

Maddox Kopp (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star QB, Tex.) – Houston

Mike Gbayor (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star ILB, N.J.) – Nebraska

Rod Orr (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star OT, Ala.) – Florida State

MJ Daniels (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star DB, Miss.) – Mississippi State

Kamron Scott (3-star OG, Tex.) – UTSA

Top Remaining Uncommitted Targets:

More From The Grove Report:

Tysheem Johnson Evaluation: Could The Latest Commit Start Day One?

Otis Reese Update: SEC Making Steps, Still Awaiting the NCAA

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.