September Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?
Nate Gabler
It was a slow, slow month for Ole Miss recruiting, right up until the final hours of September.
Ole Miss landed their only commit of the month in the waning hours of Sept. 30, as SI All-American Candidate and stud athlete recruit Tysheem Johnson chose the Rebels over Arizona State, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Maryland and Stanford.
A 5-foot-10, 185-pounder who will play safety for the Rebels, Johnson could realistically start day one in an Ole Miss secondary that could use some help.
As we enter October and sit less than three months from the opening of the early signing window, the Ole Miss class sits at thirteen players. Six key targets committed elsewhere, as you can find below, and a LOT are still undecided.
See below for all you need to know on where the class is. You can click on any of the committed player's names or uncommitted SI All-American targets for more.
New Commits in September:
- Tysheem Johnson (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star S, Pa.)
Thirteen Hard Commits For The 2021 Class:
- Bralon Brown (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star WR, Fla.)
- Dink Jackson (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star S, Fla.)
- Tysheem Johnson (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star S, Pa.)
- Micah Pettus (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star OT, Ala.)
- Jibran Hawkins (3-star DE, Ga.)
- Kendrich Breedlove (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star ATH, Tenn.)
- Trey Washington (3-star CB, Ala.)
- Demarco Williams (3-star CB, Ga.)
- Demarcus Smith (3-star DE, Ala.)
- Cameron Brady (3-star WR, Tex.)
- Drew Donley (3-star WR, Tex.)
- Elijah Sabbatini (3-star S, Miss.)
- Caden Costa (6-star K, La.)
Decommitments During August:
- None
Targets Who Committed Elsewhere in September:
- Dion Colzie (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star WR, Ga.) – Notre Dame
- Maddox Kopp (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star QB, Tex.) – Houston
- Mike Gbayor (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star ILB, N.J.) – Nebraska
- Rod Orr (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star OT, Ala.) – Florida State
- MJ Daniels (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star DB, Miss.) – Mississippi State
- Kamron Scott (3-star OG, Tex.) – UTSA
Top Remaining Uncommitted Targets:
- Tywone Malone (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star DT, N.J.)
- Markevious Brown (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star CB, Fla.)
- Quenton Barnes (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star WR, Tenn.)
- Antonio Harmon (SI All-American Candidate, 4-star WR, Miss.)
- Alton McCaskill (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star RB, Tex.)
- Jarquez Hunter (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star RB, Miss.)
- Patrick Tukes (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star DT, Ga.)
- Albert Regis (SI All-American Candidate, 3-star DT, Tex.)
- Ty Cooper (3-star DE, Miss.)
- Jalen Williams (JUCO DT, Miss.)
- JJ Henry (3-star WR, Tex.)
- Devin Lee (3-star DT, Tex.)
- Jeremiah Crawford (3-star OT, Kan.)
- Josiah Perryman (3-star OLB, Miss.)
- Jerrell Boykins (3-star DT, La.)
- Armon Bethea (3-star OG, N.Y.)
