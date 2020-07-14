SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jarquez Hunter Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jarquez Hunter
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds
School: Philadelphia (Miss.) Neshoba Central
Position: Running Back
Schools of Interest: Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas State, and others.
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: He’s rocked up with muscle tissue from head to toe, with long arms and broad chest.

Athleticism: He’s a 590-pound deadlifter and everything about this kid’s game screams power and explosion. He’s got some straight-line speed as well. He runs low to the ground at all times and can start and stop with the best of them. 

Instincts: Has a knack for finding the open grass as any great back can. He sets up defenders well in the open field and plays with tremendous power along the goal line. There’s some ability to adjust to the football in the passing game. 

Polish: He can run, he can block, he can catch. He’s an all-around, three-down back and will play really well in spurts. There’s going to be some adjustment period to a collegiate offense because he’s coming from a shotgun option offense. 

Bottom Line: Hunter is a competitive weight lifter in the offseason, can dunk a basketball with ease, does backflips, and squats 560+ pounds. He’s going to take a shot at breaking every strength and conditioning record you’ve got. You don’t get this strong without years of hard work and it will translate as such on the field.

