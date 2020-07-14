SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Patrick Tukes Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DT Patrick Tukes
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 280 pounds
School: Mcrae (Ga.) Telfair County
Schools of Interest: Considering Kentucky, Ole Miss, and South Carolina, among others.

Frame: Long, well-distributed frame with room to add another 10 pounds of bulk and continued definition. 

Athleticism: Moves well but needs to improve ability to bend and leverage opposing blockers. He displays quality length on film and is a sure tackler, finishing with power most times. He reports 52 tackles and 15 sacks in 2019. 

Instincts: He does over pursue at times, but finds himself in the play more consistently than not. Uses his hands to his advantage and overwhelms blockers at the high school level at times. 

Polish: Raw, athletic lineman who displays lateral quickness and finishing ability as a tackler. He is relentless in pursuit, however, he can tend to over pursue. He needs to improve pad height and upper body strength to be able to leverage more efficiently at the college level. 

Bottom Line: Patrick Tukes is a high ceiling prospect with a desirable frame and requisite length. He is raw in his technique, but he flashes the ability to be violent with his hands and shed blockers quickly. He finishes with power and has a high ceiling as a likely 3-5 technique at the college level. He projects as a contributor at the Power 5 level over the course of his career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American