SI All-American Candidate Patrick Tukes Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DT Patrick Tukes

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 280 pounds

School: Mcrae (Ga.) Telfair County

Schools of Interest: Considering Kentucky, Ole Miss, and South Carolina, among others.

Frame: Long, well-distributed frame with room to add another 10 pounds of bulk and continued definition.

Athleticism: Moves well but needs to improve ability to bend and leverage opposing blockers. He displays quality length on film and is a sure tackler, finishing with power most times. He reports 52 tackles and 15 sacks in 2019.

Instincts: He does over pursue at times, but finds himself in the play more consistently than not. Uses his hands to his advantage and overwhelms blockers at the high school level at times.

Polish: Raw, athletic lineman who displays lateral quickness and finishing ability as a tackler. He is relentless in pursuit, however, he can tend to over pursue. He needs to improve pad height and upper body strength to be able to leverage more efficiently at the college level.

Bottom Line: Patrick Tukes is a high ceiling prospect with a desirable frame and requisite length. He is raw in his technique, but he flashes the ability to be violent with his hands and shed blockers quickly. He finishes with power and has a high ceiling as a likely 3-5 technique at the college level. He projects as a contributor at the Power 5 level over the course of his career.