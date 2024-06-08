EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Basketball's Jermaine Couisnard Talks Ducks' Future
After a successful 2023-24 season where the Oregon men's basketball program captured the conference championship and made a deep run in the NCAA tournament, the Ducks set their sights on new horizons: the Big Ten Conference.
"They're going to do big things," former Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard told Oregon SI's Olivia Cleary. "I'll be rooting for them."
Last season, the Ducks were 24-12, winning 15 of those games at home in Mathew Knight Arena. Oregon averaged 70.6 points per game and had a scoring margin of +4.3.
The Ducks will strive for that same success in the upcoming season and aim to achieve even more. However, there will be two key differences as the Ducks will compete in a new conference and have to do so without leading scorer Couisnard.
Last season, Couisnard started all 36 games, averaging 16.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Notably, he scored a season-high 40 points in Oregon's win against his former school, South Carolina, setting a school record for most points in an NCAA Tournament game.
Couisnard, alongside big man N'Faly Dante, served as leaders on and off the court. Coach Dana Altman attributes much of the team's success to those two's leadership and undying work ethic.
"Those guys played their tails off all year, so it's special to watch them," Altman said. "It's their team."
"I've been doing this for 44 years; my personality doesn't change, but our teams have changed, and it's always the personality of your best players. The toughness of this group is from those two guys, and fortunately, the other guys picked up on it."- Coach Dana Altman
Even without key contributors Couisnard and Dante, the Ducks remain confident in their ability to compete for a championship in the Big Ten. Couisnard is excited to see how the season will unfold.
"I know they want to go further than we did last year," Couisnard told Cleary. "They've got a taste of what success feels like and what it's like to be on a winning team, so I feel like they're gonna do good this year."
The upcoming season is expected to see the return of several key players who missed significant time last year due to injury or illness. This list includes highly anticipated freshman Mookie Cook, who redshirted due to injury, Keeshawn Barthelemy, who missed the postseason with an injury, and Nate Bittle, who battled illness throughout the season.
"Seeing those guys get back on the court and do something they love, it's going to be amazing," Couisnard said.
The Ducks' season opener against UC Riverside in Eugene will tip off their 2024-25 campaign and start a new era as members of the Big Ten Conference. Couisnard, eager to see his former program compete at this new level, will be watching closely.