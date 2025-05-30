Oregon Ducks' Mason Neville The Next Cody Bellinger? 'Super Strong' MLB Draft Prospect
Oregon Ducks junior outfielder Mason Neville might just be your favorite MLB team's favorite MLB Draft prospect.
The 21-year-old Neville intrigues scouts and draws comparisons to a young Cody Bellinger.
The 2025 MLB Draft is from July 13 to July 15 and in a recent ESPN mock draft of the top prospects, Neville is a projected first-round pick.
Oregon Ducks coach Mark Wasikowski has coached 150 players that have been selected in the Major League Draft, including 42 big leaguers. "Coach Waz" reveals why Neville is such an elite talent in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
“Really quick twitch athlete. I say this to Mason all the time - ‘Hey man, you can do whatever you choose to do on the field.’ He is that kind of a talent," Wasikowski told Amaranthus. "He's gotten to a point now where he's super strong. When we first got him, he wasn't very strong, but he's super strong. He's a confident, young guy. He's leading the country in home runs with 26."
As a lefty leadoff batter, Neville is the nation's leader in home runs at 26 to go along with 56 runs batted in, 52 walks (tied for No. 13 in the nation), and nine stolen bases for the Oregon Ducks. He set single-season program records in home runs and walks.
"I think he's got a lot more in the tank, but he's just a super skilled athlete," continued Wasikowski. "He's been around this game for a long time. He understands it a lot. And so he was just sitting on my couch just yesterday for a half hour, stopping by just saying, ‘Hey, break (the regional) down for me. What do we got?’ He just uses every piece of information. Really smart kid when it comes to baseball. I think that's why the Pro Scouts like him so much.”
Neville was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round of the MLB Draft in 2022 out of high school in Henderson, Nevada. The 6-3 leftie didn't sign with the Reds and committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks instead. He then transferred to Oregon after the 2023 season.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads At Cleveland Browns OTAs With Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Commitment From 5-Star Richard Wesley in 2026 Recruiting Class
MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted To Start Rookie Quarterback NFL Week 10: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders?
Both Neville and teammate, first baseman Jacob Walsh have been named semifinalists for national player of the year honors as semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award.
The Las Vegas-native has homered in 23 of the 55 games he has played, including three 2-home run games, giving him home runs in 39 of his 91 career starts at Oregon.
"If a pro team calls me and asks, I’m telling them, 'Potential all-star.'"- Mark Wasikowski on Mason Neville
"He's on time, he's practicing hard, he's doing the right things that are leading his athletic ability to be developed and grow. He's crushing it in the weight room. He's super athletic."- Mark Wasikowski on Mason Neville
After finishing the regular season with a 41-13 overall record and 22-8 record in conference play, Oregon was named co-Big Ten Conference champions along with the UCLA Bruins.
Now, the Ducks are hosting Utah Valley in the Eugene Regional. With the help of Neville, Oregon looks to keep its College World Series hopes alive. The Ducks haven't made the CWS since 1954.