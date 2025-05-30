Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Valley Baseball: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds Eugene Regional
EUGENE – It is a big weekend in Eugene. The Oregon Ducks baseball team begins the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Utah Valley. The weekend marks Oregon’s fifth consecutive season in the NCAA Tournament and first time hosting the Eugene Regional since 2021.
The No. 12 Ducks have found success in recent years. Oregon has advanced to the Super Regionals in each of the past two seasons and is looking to make that number three this year.
However, first the Ducks must get past Utah Valley. Although Utah Valley lacks postseason experience, as it is just the program's second NCAA Tournament in program history, the Wolverines have momentum on their side and are not to be overlooked.
How to watch:
The Ducks (42-14) will open the regional at 6 p.m. on Friday against Utah Valley (32-27). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Betting Odds: The Ducks are 4.5-run favorites over Utah Valley with an over/under of 12.5 total runs. Oregon also has the best odds (-210) to win the Eugene Regional at FanDuel.
Quotable:
Coach Mark Wasikowski has a special request for Ducks fans.
“Go get it. Be the difference, be the reason. When you come, be the reason why Oregon wins," Wasikowski told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amarathus. "That means when you're disappointed in something that happened, put your big boy pants on, because everybody is. Get over it and get on to the next possible way that you can help the team win and let's provide the unbelievable environment that we are so used to in Autzen stadium."
Preview:
The road to Omaha begins at home as Oregon welcomes Utah Valley to PK Park for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Oregon Ducks, the Big Ten regular-season champions, are hosting for the fourth time in program history. Meanwhile, Utah Valley returns to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time ever after a perfect run through the WAC Tournament.
Facing the Ducks is sure to be a challenge for the Wolverines, as the Ducks have established themselves as one of the most dominant teams in the nation.
The Ducks come into the Eugene Regional with a 42-14 record, backed by one of the most dangerous lineups in the country. Junior Mason Neville leads all of college baseball with 26 home runs, while Jacob Walsh has launched 19 bombs of his own and is batting .336. Oregon’s offense has powered them to the top of the Big Ten, and their depth shows. Ten different Ducks earned all-conference honors, the most in the league.
On the mound, Oregon’s staff boasts a 3.97 ERA, anchored by Grayson Grinsell. The Friday starter has been dominant all season, posting a 9-3 record with a 2.62 ERA. He’ll be tasked with setting the tone against a Utah Valley team that’s riding high after its conference tournament title.
The Wolverines went 4-0 last week in the University Credit Union WAC Baseball Tournament. Utah Valley’s Mason Strong was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after hitting .550, including a game-winning home run in the final.
Despite the lack of postseason experience, Utah Valley enters the weekend confident and battle-tested.
Although the momentum seems to be on the side of the Wolverines, the Ducks have the home field advantage. Very few venues match the energy and intensity of PK Park in the postseason. The Ducks have previously hosted Regionals in 2012, 2013, and 2021, and each time, the crowd delivered.
“We saw a couple years ago in the Super Regional and how the crowd and the community got unbelievably energized, and we've seen over the last two years the attendance really spike,” said Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski.
Prediction
Despite a disappointing showing in the Big Ten Tournament, Oregon enters the NCAA bracket with plenty to prove and has all the tools to make a deep run. That run will start Friday with a win over the Wolverines. The power, the pitching, the postseason experience is all there. Now it’s about defending home turf and taking the first step toward Omaha.
