Mariners vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 24

The Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and Houston Astros are trapped in a three-team race for the AL West crown. Heading into this weekend, the Rangers hold a slim half-game lead over the Mariners, and now the two teams will face each other in a pivotal four-game series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.

Mariners vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run line

Mariners -1.5 (+145)

Rangers +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Mariners -115

Rangers -105

Total

OVER 7.5 (-115)

UNDER 7.5 (-105)

Mariners vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Seattle: Bryce Miller, RHP (4-2, 2.27 ERA)

Texas: MacKenzie Gore, LHP (6-8, 4.80 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): CW33, Mariners.TV

Mariners record: 51-52

Rangers record: 51-51

Mariners vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Cal Raleigh OVER 1.5 Strikeouts (+100)

Cal Raleigh has struggled when facing left-handed pitchers this season. He has a batting average of just .143 against them and has struck out 32 times in 77 at-bats. He'll face a left-handed pitcher tonight in MacKenzie Gore, who has 7+ strikeouts in three of his last four starts.

Mariners vs. Rangers Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I made the case for betting on the Rangers as slight home underdogs:

The Texas Rangers' offense has been one of the best in the Majors over the past month, ranking seventh in wRC+ in that time frame. The Seattle Mariners' offense is on the opposite end of that spectrum, coming in at 26th in that stat over the same time frame. The Mariners have also been one of the worst teams against lefties this season, and tonight they're on the road against a lefty in MacKenzie Gore.

Pick: Rangers -105 via BetMGM

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!