Guardians vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 24

The Tampa Bay Rays are clinging to a two-game lead in the AL East after beating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in a four-game series. They'll now take on the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend.

The Guardians are in the opposite situation heading into the weekend, sitting 1.5 games back from the Chicago Cubs.

Lets dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Guardians vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run line

Guardians +1.5 (-200)

Rays -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Guardians +110

Rays -135

Total

OVER 7.5 (+105)

UNDER 7.5 (-125)

Guardians vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Cleveland: Joey Cantillo, LHP (8-5, 3.74 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Shane McClanahan, LHP (8-6, 3.16 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): Guardians.TV Presented by Progressive, Rays.TV

Guardians record: 54-50

Rays record: 59-43

Guardians vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Yandy Diaz 2+ Hits (+210)

Yandy Diaz has been on fire of late, recording two hits in two of his last four games. Throughout the season, he has a batting average of .305 when facing left-handed pitchers, so let's see if he can have another multi-hit game against a lefty in Joey Cantillo.

Guardians vs. Rays Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm backing the Rays as home favorites:

The Cleveland Guardians have struggled when facing left-handed pitchers this season, ranking 27th in the Majors in wRC+ against lefties. Now, they have to hit the road to take on Shane McClanahan, who is an effective lefty starter with a 3.16 ERA on the season.

The Rays' offense has also been red-hot lately, ranking fourth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. Tampa Bay should be a bigger home favorite in this spot.

Pick: Rays -135 via BetMGM

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!