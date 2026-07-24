Guardians vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 24
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The Tampa Bay Rays are clinging to a two-game lead in the AL East after beating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in a four-game series. They'll now take on the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend.
The Guardians are in the opposite situation heading into the weekend, sitting 1.5 games back from the Chicago Cubs.
Lets dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Guardians vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line
- Guardians +1.5 (-200)
- Rays -1.5 (+165)
Moneyline
- Guardians +110
- Rays -135
Total
- OVER 7.5 (+105)
- UNDER 7.5 (-125)
Guardians vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Joey Cantillo, LHP (8-5, 3.74 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Shane McClanahan, LHP (8-6, 3.16 ERA)
Guardians vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 24
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- How to Watch (TV): Guardians.TV Presented by Progressive, Rays.TV
- Guardians record: 54-50
- Rays record: 59-43
Guardians vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yandy Diaz 2+ Hits (+210)
Yandy Diaz has been on fire of late, recording two hits in two of his last four games. Throughout the season, he has a batting average of .305 when facing left-handed pitchers, so let's see if he can have another multi-hit game against a lefty in Joey Cantillo.
Guardians vs. Rays Prediction and Best Bet
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm backing the Rays as home favorites:
The Cleveland Guardians have struggled when facing left-handed pitchers this season, ranking 27th in the Majors in wRC+ against lefties. Now, they have to hit the road to take on Shane McClanahan, who is an effective lefty starter with a 3.16 ERA on the season.
The Rays' offense has also been red-hot lately, ranking fourth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. Tampa Bay should be a bigger home favorite in this spot.
Pick: Rays -135 via BetMGM
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets