Former Oregon Men's Basketball Player to Suit Up Against Oregon in 2024-25
The Oregon men's basketball schedule, released on May 1, presents a unique matchup for the Ducks. Former Duck Brennan Rigsby will face his old team in his new home, suiting up for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Rigsby, a 6-3 guard originally from Colorado, announced his departure from the University of Oregon in April. Rigsby would be leaving Oregon and spending his last season of eligibility with the Golden Gophers of Minnesota.
"Brennan brings a wealth of experience to our program," Minnesota men's basketball coach Ben Johnson said. "He's played at a high major level on a team that went to the NCAA tournament with a coach that does a great job."
Last season with the Ducks, Rigsby averaged 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 36 games. He started in 21 games, shooting 40 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. Rigsby also had six double-digit scoring games, including a season-high 19 points versus Michigan and 18 points at Washington State.
Rigsby's decision to enter the transfer portal came as a shock to some fans. After The Ducks' heart-breaking double-overtime loss to Creighton in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Rigsby expressed his desire to remain at Oregon.
"I've loved Oregon ever since I've been there," Rigsby said. "It's somewhere I want to be. I've got a lot of people that I've met because of Oregon, and I love it there. It's definitely a place I want to be."
However, despite these comments, Rigsby elected to finish his college career in Minnesota. The specific reasons for his transfer remain undisclosed.
"Brennan has a bright future ahead of him," Johnson said. "I love that he can shoot and score makes great decisions with the ball, and has good size. He's a great competitive addition to our program."