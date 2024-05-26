Former Oregon Men's Basketball All-American Payton Pritchard Becoming an NBA Postseason Force
Fueled by a year spent watching from the sidelines, Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is determined to help the Celtics return to the NBA Finals.
The Celtics currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Pritchard, a former All-American at the University of Oregon, is playing a pivotal role in their success.
"Last year, when I was watching these games and I wasn't playing, it hurt," Pritchard said.
Last season, Pritchard did not see the court much due to the fact there was too much depth at the guard position once the Celtics traded for Malcolm Brogden. However, roster changes in the off-season created an opportunity for Pritchard to prove himself and earn a key role in Boston's rotation.
"When you're in the playoffs, you're watching so many great players play, and performances during these games are unbelievable," Pritchard said. "So as frustrating as it might be to not play, it's motivating."
"It motivated me to come in the next day, put in my work, and prepare for my future."- Payton Pritchard
This motivation and work ethic paid off. During the regular season, Pritchard turned in the best regular-season numbers of his career, averaging 7.8 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game.
"For me, in my journey, the work is undefeated," Pritchard said. "So, I feel like what brings us all to be able to try to raise a banner is the work we put in on the daily and never being broken from the journey,"
Pritchard had his best series yet in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. During the series, Pritchard scored 11.2 points per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field, including 50 percent from behind the arc.
"I'm ready for it," Pritchard said. "This is what I want to do and be a part of this. So that's kind of what I talked about last year, and that's what I wanted. I knew I could contribute, and I wanted to help, to help win a championship."
And Pritchard is on the road to do exactly that. Following a thrilling 114-111 comeback win over the Pacers on Saturday, the Celtics are just one victory away from advancing to the NBA Finals.
The Celtics and Pacers will Continue the series on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. PDT.