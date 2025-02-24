Ducks Digest

Alabama Upset Causes Shakeup In Top-25 College Basketball Rankings

What will the latest AP Top-25 Poll look like in men's college basketball? The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide were upset by the No. 15 Missouri Tigers, and the Oregon Ducks stormed back to upset the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers. How far will the Purdue Boilermakers fall after losing four consecutive games?

Charlie Viehl

Feb 19, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts to a non-call against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Mizzou Arena.
Feb 19, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts to a non-call against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Mizzou Arena. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

With less than a month to go before the NCAA tournament, the AP Top-25 Poll provides a preview of the possible top seeds in the March Madness bracket. As it currently stands, the most likely No. 1 seeds in the tournament are No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Florida, No. 3 Duke, and No. 5 Houston from the AP's men's college basketball rankings.

After losing to No. 1 Auburn at home, the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide lost their next game against No. 15 Missouri. Alabama coach Nate Oats and his team were able right the ship with a 96-83 win over No. 17 Kentucky, but how far will the Crimson Tide fall? On the other hand, Missouri lost to unranked Arkansas after upsetting Alabama. Do the Tigers still have a chance at earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament?

The unranked Oregon Ducks upset the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin. The Ducks trailed by as many as 17 points, but they stormed back to force overtime before eventually beating the Badgers 77-73. Wisconsin should remain within the top-15 while the Ducks' five-game losing streak from earlier in the season likely keeps them unranked.

Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee (4) and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad (3) vie for the ball during the first half
Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee (4) and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad (3) vie for the ball during the first half of their game Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also in the Big Ten No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers are sliding, losing a third and fourth consecutive game during the week. After falling six spots in the rankings, Purdue lost to No. 14 Michigan State and Indiana. Will the Boilermakers still be ranked in the latest release of the AP Top-25 Poll?

No. 5 Houston solidified its resume with an 11-point win over No. 8 Iowa State. The Cougars are set to face No. 9 Texas Tech on Monday night, although the game is unlikely to be a top-10 matchup after Texas Tech fell to unranked TCU during the week.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Upset No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers: NCAA Tournament Implications

MORE: Oregon Ducks To Land No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis Over Georgia Bulldogs?

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Gaining On Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward Before NFL Draft?

No. 7 Texas A&M is also expected to face one of the biggest drops when the rankings are released on Monday. The Aggies lost both of their games during the week, falling to No. 21 Mississippi State on the road before losing to No. 6 Tennessee at home.

No. 12 Michigan rose eight spots in the last edition of the AP Poll, but the Wolverines are expected to drop after losing 75-62 at home against No. 14 Michigan State. The Spartans lost to USC, UCLA, and Indiana, three unranked teams in the beginning of February, but they currently sit atop the Big Ten standings after beating Michigan.

Here is the AP Top-25 Poll from Feb. 17. This article will be updated after Monday's latest rankings release for men's college basketball.

1 Auburn

2 Florida

3 Duke

4 Alabama

5 Houston

6 Tennessee

7 Texas A&M

8 Iowa State

9 Texas Tech

10 St. John's

11 Wisconsin

12 Michigan

13 Purdue

14 Michigan State

15 Missouri

16 Marquette

17 Kentucky

18 Clemson

19 Arizona

20 Maryland

21 Mississippi State

22 Memphis

23 Kansas

24 Ole Miss

25 Louisville

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Basketball