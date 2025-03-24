Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd Reacts To Funny Text From Steve Kerr After Beating Oregon Ducks
The magical turnaround and run in the NCAA Tournament will continue on for the Arizona Wildcats out of the Big 12 Conference and coach Tommy Lloyd. The Oregon Ducks out of the Big Ten Conference played a physical matchup, but ultimately had rough after rough offensive execution late in the second half that led to the end of their 2024-25 season.
The Ducks let a 15-point lead halfway through the first half slip away from them, not continually boxing out and allowing too many offensive rebounds. The Wildcats grabbed 13 rebounds off their own misses as well as won the overall rebounding battle in Seattle, 44-37.
Missed opportunities at the charity stripe for coach Dana Altman's group didn't help at all either. On the season, Oregon was ranked tied for No. 40 in the nation with a 76.4 free throw percentage. 12-for-22 (54.5 percent) on the biggest stage of the season against Arizona simply will not cut it when trying to move onto the second weekend.
"You know, we've won so many close games and we've hit a lot of critical free throws. I was shocked that we were missing some of those. Nate's shot it really well all year. Jackson missed the front end of a one-and-one and he's been shooting it good. T.J. got to the line and missed some."- Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman
That comeback from the Wildcats was the second-largest in the Round of 32 ever in the history of the Big Dance. The Ducks' transition defense was also not up to the par that the program has been capable of during this month of March and a main reason for Arizona's offense beginning to start getting comfortable playing on the fast break.
The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy finalist in Oregon senior center Nate Bittle (16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block) was wrapped up defensively by Arizona senior forward Tobe Awaka for majority of the game, at least when he wasn't in foul trouble. When he was on the bench for the Wildcats during the second half, that's when the Ducks made a run and came back into the game late in the second half.
It was a 180-degree difference for Bittle offensively when being guarded by Arizona sophomore forward Henri Veesaar, getting whatever he wanted over his right shoulder. He could have been much more involved in crunch time.
As for that missed look from Oregon senior guard TJ Bamba (17 points, three rebounds, three assists, one sreal) when down by two points with 32 seconds left in the second half, that was the incorrect person to have taking that key shot. It should've been in Shelstad's control who had the hottest hand of the night for the Ducks, the whole tournament in fact. Even Bittle would have been just as much as an appropriate option.
He would finish with a team-high 25 points on 9-for-14 field goals, 3-for-6 three-pointers, and 4-for-6 free throws. One of those free throws being thrown off the rim on purpose to get one last offensive possession and chance at taking the lead in final moments. A smart decision at the time by Lloyd to foul when up by three points, which more coaches need to start making a habit of.
"Losses like this hurt a lot. It's going to hurt for a while. We were right there, last year and this year. A couple different plays, free throws, rebounds, it could have gone a different way. So it's going to sting for a little bit."- Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad
It was far from a perfect offense execution to close out the game for the Wildcats as well. Lloyd received a text from Golden State Warriors coach and Arizona basketball alum Steve Kerr about that mess of a 3-on-1 fast break consisting of a two players going up for an alley-oop pass at the same time late in the second half.
"My good friend Steve Kerr texted me and said, 'What in the hell was up with that three-on-one?'... He was like, "Well, if it makes you feel better... Draymond Green would have said the same thing, and Steph Curry would have pulled up and shot a three."- Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona senior guard Caleb Love played to the Pac-12 Player of the Year level like he was in 2024. A game-high 29 points on a consistent shooting performance of 10-for-18 field goals, 5-for-7 three-pointers, and 4-for-4 free throws. Clearly the best player on the floor at the Climate Pledge Arena.
"What's cool is how much better he can get. And his approach today, just staying steady and staying unemotional. I think there was a couple ball handling errors I probably would have taken back. But I'm picky."- Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd
The former North Carolina Tar Heel will be going up against an Atlantic Coast Conference program that he knows a whole lot about in the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday, March 27. The clear favorite to be the last team standing in San Antonio has a +67 point differential through the first two games of March Madness.
As previously stated by Altman, he would love for Oregon vs. Arizona to be an annual series during the non-conference in the future. These two historic college basketball programs have to keep these types of authentic Pac-12 battles alive somehow. Oregon legend Luke Jackson, who was on the radio call on the Oregon Sports Network from Learfield, would have to agree.