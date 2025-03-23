What Arizona Wildcats Said About Playing Oregon Ducks, NCAA Tournament
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (25-9) from the Big Ten Conference are looking to make it to their sixth Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2013. The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (23-12) out of the Big 12 Conference stand in the way and are hoping for their eighth trip to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2011.
It's an old school Pac-12 Conference rivalry between Oregon and Arizona. In their long time history, the Wildcats have a 54-38 winning record over the Ducks dating back to 1978. A few names like Mike Bibby, Fred Jones, Chase Budinger, Aaron Brooks, Derrick Williams, and Payton Pritchard come to mind when thinking of these two legendary West Coast college basketball programs.
Both have had major success during March Madness in their past, Arizona being the 1997 national champions and Oregon making the Final Four in 1939 and 2017. The historic 'Tall Firs' team won the national championship in the 1938-39 campaign.
Since Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd left the Gonzaga Bulldogs to take the job back in 2021, a culture shift has been immediately noticeable throughout the basketball scene in Tucson. Lloyd has made the Big Dance in each of his four seasons at the helm and has gone 5-3 in those appearances.
"It is a little weird playing them in the second round of the tournament because it's a team that you're used to being a conference rival, and usually you wouldn't see that until later in the NCAA Tournament."- Tommy Lloyd on Oregon
The current Oregon program continues to be playing fantastic basketball, winning nine of their last 10 matchups. The Ducks have the most wins in the month of March in all of college basketball since 2010-11 under coach Dana Altman at 77. That's more than the blue bloods in the North Carolina Tar Heels (74), Kansas Jayhawks (73), Kentucky Wildcats (73), and Duke Blue Devils (73).
The overall size of Oregon proved to be too much for the No. 12 Liberty Flames out of Conference USA in the 81-52 first round victory of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That won't be the case in the second round against a much more physical Arizona group out of the Big 12 Conference.
Oregon senior center Nate Bittle is playing the best ball of his career at the right time. The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy finalist collected his eighth double-double of the season with 14 points on 6-for-12 field goals and 10 rebounds against Liberty. He put in a steal and block, showing off his versatility as a defender at seven-feet tall.
Sophomore point guard Jackson Shelstad played with a newfound confidence in the first round that has seemed to be missing as of late. He was stopping on a dime, pulling up from deep, and hitting shot after shot.
The facilitator of the Oregon offense finished with a game-high 17 points on 7-for-11 field goals, 3-for-4 three-pointers to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. The swagger seemed to be dripping off him and hopefully, it will continue to in the Round of 32 matchup.
As a team, the Ducks shot the lights out in the first round. 31-for-57 from the field (54.4 percent), 10-for-21 on three-pointers (47.6 percent), 9-for-11 from the charity stripe (81.8 percent). It seems unlucky that Oregon will continue that high of a total percentage in the next round, but the Ducks have been smart with their shot selection to start this postseason run.
Taking care of the ball is most important for Dana Altman's group when battling with the Wildcats on Sunday. The 14 turnovers against the Flames to open up the tournament won't cut it in the next round. On the season, Oregon ranks tied for No. 192 in all of college basketball with 11.4 turnovers per game.
"We did have 14 turnovers. Most of 'em were just trying to go too quick. They just got a little too much optimism with what they were doing. We need to be a little bit more patient at times."- Dana Altman on turnovers against Liberty
Arizona turned over a new leaf at the halfway point of conference play in thanks to its fine-tuned execution of their offense. The Wildcats have scored 82.1 points per game, the No. 21 most in the nation.
Led by senior shooting guard Caleb Love, he puts in a team-high 16.4 points per game. The Jerry West Award finalist also chips in 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals for Arizona. When it comes to his shot-making, he can either be extremely hot or extremely cold. If he sees his first shot go in against Oregon, watch out.
He finished with 10 points on 4-for-9 field goals and 2-for-4 three pointers plus seven rebounds and four assists in the opening round victory over the No. 13 Akron Zips out of the Mid-American Conference, 93-65.
Arizona is the better offensive team and has been much tougher in the second half of the season."- Jay Bilas on Arizona beating Oregon
Tip-off is scheduled for Sunday, March 23 at 6:40 p.m. PT at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The game will be broadcast on TBS.