One Big Concern For Oregon Basketball After Beating South Dakota State
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-2) have been a mid-major program not to underestimate for quite a while now. The member of the Summit League has made the NCAA Tournament seven times since 2012.
South Dakota State kept it competitive in the 83-69 loss to the Oregon Ducks (3-0) in Eugene on Wednesday night, who continue to struggle with their shot selection from beyond the arc after going 15-for-40. Oregon improved in that field drastically in the second half (with some lucky bounces on the rim), but it needs to be done from the start. No coach wants to dig themselves out of a hole for something that can be avoided.
In the first three games for the Ducks, this group has been unable to separate itself against mid-major competition that they should be handling with ease. It's still going to take some time for all this returning veteran talent to mesh with the new faces coming out of the transfer portal and from overseas.
Hopefully, that connection can come before the start of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning on Nov. 24.
Oregon coach Dana Altman has to continue to be grateful for senior center Nate Bittle coming back to the program for one final go-around. He's been a reliable two-way threat since the start of the 2024-25 season. Facing off with the Jackrabbits, Bittle snagged his second double-double of the 2025-26 season after finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal.
The senior leader spoke about the improved three-point shot selection from himself and his teammates as the game progressed during the postgame interview on Peacock.
"I think we tried to get the three-point shots we wanted (in the second half). In the first half, they were quick, rushed. We like inside-out threes... attacking, penetrating, and kick-out threes."- Oregon center Nate Bittle via NBC
Inside the Matthew Knight Arena, senior forward Dezdrick Lindsay (eight points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals in 27 minutes) got his first career start with the Ducks in place of junior forward Devon Pryor, who suffered an ankle injury when playing the Rice Owls on Nov. 7. Another injury that must be monitored as everything moves forward.
Still supporting a protector on his dominant right hand after breaking it in October, junior point guard Jackson Shelstad was able to chip in a game-high 20 points on a tough 4-13 three-point shooting display, eight assists, and three steals.
Part of the reason that Oregon hasn't been able to differentiate itself from these lower-tier programs and enforce its true will is that Shelstad isn't 100 percent healthy, but he looked fine versus South Dakota State through his ability to impact the game in different ways.
It's nice to know that he will have support in the backcourt with senior guard Takai Simpkins (20 points on 6-for-11 field goals).
Oregon's Jamari Phillips Receives Three-Game Suspension
In an off-the-court update, Oregon sophomore guard Jamari Phillips will be serving a three-game suspension given by the NCAA for selling school-provided shoes from the previous season. This is considered a violation of the NCAA guidelines.
It seems as if the NCAA has much bigger fish to fry than worry about a college kid selling old sneakers. When Altman addressed the issue earlier in the week, he responded with, "That's still a thing they care about, I guess."
Up Next for the Ducks
Oregon has five days to prepare for its rivalry matchup with the Pac-12 Conference's Oregon State Beavers to wrap up the four-game homestand to tip off the 2025-26 season. The battle for bragging rights in the state of Oregon is set for Monday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. PT on FS1.
It's not the time to hit the panic button as the Ducks aren't at full strength, despite being undefeated. Altman teams seem to find themselves peaking at the right time in March. It's a gradual climb to get to that point, but his units do eventually find a way up the hill.