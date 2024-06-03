Oregon Basketball Schedule: Season Opener Details, Report
We may now the date and opponent for the beginning of the Oregon men's basketball 2024-25 campaign.
A CBS Sports report indicates that the Ducks will open the season hosting UC Riverside on Nov. 4. This would be the earliest meeting between the two programs that have played each other six times since 1981.
Oregon owns the all-time series with the Highlanders at 4-2, including a pair of wins in the early portion of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. UCR's pair of wins came in 2003 (108-57) and 1995 (72-50).
The Highlanders are coming off of a 16-18 campaign. Coach Mike Magpayo posted three winning seasons in the years prior, including a 21-11 effort in 2022-23.
Oregon grabbed a win in the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in the past 10 editions of March Madness. Coach Dana Altman has led the Ducks to 14 consecutive 20-win seasons and won the final Pac-12 Conference Tournament Championship.
A new challenge awaits Altman and the Ducks this next year. Oregon will join the Big Ten Conference, brining additional travel, new opponents, and differing playing styles. The Big Ten tends to be known for its physical play and need for a big man, something Purdue epitomized the past few years with National Player of the Year Zach Edey.
Since last season, Oregon has lost Jermaine Couisnard, who is chasing professional dreams, and N'Faly Dante, who had his request for an additional year of eligibility denied by the NCAA. Pac-12 All-Freshman Team selection Jackson Shelstad and transfer All-MAC First-Teamer Ra'Heim Moss will both need to take another step forward to lead UO into this new era, beginning with a non-conference game against UC Riverside.