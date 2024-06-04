Ducks Digest

Oregon Men's Basketball Contender for Top Available Player in Transfer Portal

Top transfer portal prospect, Jamir Watkins, is considering the Oregon Men's basketball program as a future destination. The Florida State transfer has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mar 14, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Florida State forward Jamir Watkins (2) holds the ball as North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram (55) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
EUGENE - The Oregon Men's basketball team is attracting interest from Florida State Seminoles transfer Jamir Watkins. Watkins is considering the following programs: St. Johns, Michigan, Oregon, Kansas State, Cincinnati, or returning to Florida State, According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Last season as a junior, Watkins led the Seminoles in scoring with 15.6 points per game. Watkins also posted a team-high 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from behind the arc.   

Mar 2, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Jamir Watkins (2) dunks over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Watkins spent his first three seasons of his college career at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), where he averaged 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 38.9% from the field and 74.6% from the free-throw line as a freshman during the 2020-21 season, which was cut short due to the pandemic.   

Watkins missed the entire 2021-22 season with an Injury. However, he bounced back as a redshirt sophomore, averaging 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, making him one of five players to play in each of VCU's 35 games. 

Dec 2, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Commonwealth Rams forward Jamir Watkins (0) passes the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
After an outstanding season at Florida State, where he earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention in his first year in the conference, Watkins declared for the NBA Draft on April 25. A week later, he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Watkins was also invited to the 2024 NBA Draft combine.   

Watkins was the No. 72 NBA Draft prospect on The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie's big board before deciding to return to college basketball.  

May 14, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Dillon Jones (51) and Jamir Watkins (5) participate during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
The 6-foot-7 forward is the top available player in the NCAA transfer portal, according to the On3 Industry rankings. He's also the sixth-best player to transfer this offseason.   

"Watkins is one of the most athletic wings in the country. He's a menace defensively with his ability to get deflections and steals," The Athletic's C.J. Moore wrote. "He averaged 1.9 steals per game, and he's built in the mold of the ideal Florida State wing — long and athletic. Watkins is one of the rare players who up-transferred and improved his numbers.” 

Mar 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman walks off the court after the first half of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
As the decision on Watkins' next destination remains unknown, the potential commitment to Oregon could significantly boost the Ducks' roster. This potential addition could be a game-changer as Oregon prepares for its first season in the Big Ten Conference

