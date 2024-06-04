Oregon Men's Basketball Contender for Top Available Player in Transfer Portal
EUGENE - The Oregon Men's basketball team is attracting interest from Florida State Seminoles transfer Jamir Watkins. Watkins is considering the following programs: St. Johns, Michigan, Oregon, Kansas State, Cincinnati, or returning to Florida State, According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
Last season as a junior, Watkins led the Seminoles in scoring with 15.6 points per game. Watkins also posted a team-high 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from behind the arc.
Watkins spent his first three seasons of his college career at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), where he averaged 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 38.9% from the field and 74.6% from the free-throw line as a freshman during the 2020-21 season, which was cut short due to the pandemic.
Watkins missed the entire 2021-22 season with an Injury. However, he bounced back as a redshirt sophomore, averaging 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, making him one of five players to play in each of VCU's 35 games.
After an outstanding season at Florida State, where he earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention in his first year in the conference, Watkins declared for the NBA Draft on April 25. A week later, he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Watkins was also invited to the 2024 NBA Draft combine.
Watkins was the No. 72 NBA Draft prospect on The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie's big board before deciding to return to college basketball.
The 6-foot-7 forward is the top available player in the NCAA transfer portal, according to the On3 Industry rankings. He's also the sixth-best player to transfer this offseason.
"Watkins is one of the most athletic wings in the country. He's a menace defensively with his ability to get deflections and steals," The Athletic's C.J. Moore wrote. "He averaged 1.9 steals per game, and he's built in the mold of the ideal Florida State wing — long and athletic. Watkins is one of the rare players who up-transferred and improved his numbers.”
As the decision on Watkins' next destination remains unknown, the potential commitment to Oregon could significantly boost the Ducks' roster. This potential addition could be a game-changer as Oregon prepares for its first season in the Big Ten Conference.