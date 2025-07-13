Four-Star Recruit Abdou Toure To Commit to Oregon, UConn, Arkansas or Louisville?
The Oregon Ducks continue to stay active on the recruiting trail as they ramp up their pursuit of one of the top small forwards in the country in four-star prospect Abdou Toure.
A season after signing one of the lowest ranked classes at the high-major level, the Ducks are looking to get back to their succesful ways on the recruiting front.
Dushawn London of 247Sports said that Toure was being personally scouted by Oregon coach Dana Altman during the recent live period.
"Louisville, UConn, Providence, Oregon, Syracuse, Arkansas, are among some of the top schools recruiting him. Yesterday, Providence head coach Kim English, Oregon head coach Dana Altman, Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry, Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey, and an assistant from Arkansas was in to see Toure," London said.
The Ducks are facing stiff competition for Toure from some proven programs, including UConn and Arkansas, and Louisville, three programs that could recruit with any team in the country, but like their odd with the effort they've invested.
Altman isn't known for being the most visible coach in the country while on the recruiting trail. So when he makes it a point to personally go out and see a prospect, it means the Ducks' interest in a player is legit. It's understandable why Altman made the trek out to see the four-star prospect.
The No. 11 small forward and No. 24 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Toure is among the best players in the country and offers elite size and athleticism. He is one of the most projectable players in the recruiting cycle with his 6-foot-5, 185 pound frame.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said that Toure's athleticism allows him to get away with having an average shooting grade.
"Toure is a powerful athlete on the wing who is an absolute wrecking ball going to the rim. He’s dynamic in the open floor, has a good first-step in the half-court, and can bully his way through contact like few others in the class. He’s a truly explosive leaper, who rises up with extreme quickness and power, and a violent finisher who can immediately change the momentum of a game with a single dunk," Finkelstein said.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Four-Star Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Most 'Underrated' Quarterback In NFL?
MORE: Ole Miss Legacy Recruit Deuce Geralds Makes Commitment Announcement
It's apparent Altman and the Ducks are looking to make a splash in this recruiting cycle after only signing three-star guard JJ Frakes in the 2025 recruiting class. Going after players like Toure, five-star forward Christian Collins, and five-star guard Taylen Kinney, shows Oregon's intent to be a contender in a handful of recruitments leading to signing day.
Currently, the Ducks own the No. 11 recruiting class in the country after gaining a pledge from four-star center Kendre Harrison, who is one of the best football players in the country. The dual-sport athlete is ranked as a five-star recruit by 247Sports Composite rankings.