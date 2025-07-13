Ducks Digest

Four-Star Recruit Abdou Toure To Commit to Oregon, UConn, Arkansas or Louisville?

The Oregon Ducks have their eye on one of the best prospects in the 2026 recruiting class in four-star forward Abdou Toure. Searching for their second commitment of the recruiting cycle, the Ducks and coach Dana Altman have made their interest known to Toure.

Mar 1, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman looks on during a basketball game against the Washington State Cougars during the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks continue to stay active on the recruiting trail as they ramp up their pursuit of one of the top small forwards in the country in four-star prospect Abdou Toure.

A season after signing one of the lowest ranked classes at the high-major level, the Ducks are looking to get back to their succesful ways on the recruiting front.

Oregon coach Dana Altman objects to a call during the first half of the Ducks game against Montana State at Matthew Knight Arena. Basketball Eug Uombb Vs Montana State Montana State At Oregon / Chris Pietsch-The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dushawn London of 247Sports said that Toure was being personally scouted by Oregon coach Dana Altman during the recent live period.

"Louisville, UConn, Providence, Oregon, Syracuse, Arkansas, are among some of the top schools recruiting him. Yesterday, Providence head coach Kim English, Oregon head coach Dana Altman, Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry, Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey, and an assistant from Arkansas was in to see Toure," London said.

The Ducks are facing stiff competition for Toure from some proven programs, including UConn and Arkansas, and Louisville, three programs that could recruit with any team in the country, but like their odd with the effort they've invested.

Altman isn't known for being the most visible coach in the country while on the recruiting trail. So when he makes it a point to personally go out and see a prospect, it means the Ducks' interest in a player is legit. It's understandable why Altman made the trek out to see the four-star prospect.

The No. 11 small forward and No. 24 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Toure is among the best players in the country and offers elite size and athleticism. He is one of the most projectable players in the recruiting cycle with his 6-foot-5, 185 pound frame.

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said that Toure's athleticism allows him to get away with having an average shooting grade.

"Toure is a powerful athlete on the wing who is an absolute wrecking ball going to the rim. He’s dynamic in the open floor, has a good first-step in the half-court, and can bully his way through contact like few others in the class. He’s a truly explosive leaper, who rises up with extreme quickness and power, and a violent finisher who can immediately change the momentum of a game with a single dunk," Finkelstein said.

Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It's apparent Altman and the Ducks are looking to make a splash in this recruiting cycle after only signing three-star guard JJ Frakes in the 2025 recruiting class. Going after players like Toure, five-star forward Christian Collins, and five-star guard Taylen Kinney, shows Oregon's intent to be a contender in a handful of recruitments leading to signing day.

Currently, the Ducks own the No. 11 recruiting class in the country after gaining a pledge from four-star center Kendre Harrison, who is one of the best football players in the country. The dual-sport athlete is ranked as a five-star recruit by 247Sports Composite rankings.

