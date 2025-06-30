Oregon Ducks, USC, Duke Pushing For 5-Star Basketball Recruit
After reeling in one of the worst 2025 recruiting classes among high-majors, the Oregon Ducks have been on a mission this offseason to improve their efforts on the recruiting front.
The Ducks have been pursuing one of the best players in the country five-star power forward Christian Collins and are close to setting up a visit with him before the start of the season.
Collins spoke with On3 about how his recruitment has been going and the schools that have began to interest him, which include USC and Duke.
”I haven’t been on any visits yet, and I haven’t scheduled, or really talked with any schools about visits,” Collins said. “Kentucky came to see me, Duke came, USC, Arkansas, Oregon, Louisville, and some others have come to see me for an in-home this spring.”
The No. 1 power forward and No. 4 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Collins is planning on taking visits after the summer as he solely wants to focus on basketball during the AAU season.
”I’ll probably start going on my visits in the fall, like during football season,” Collins said. “I want to be able to get the full experience. My plan is to probably wait until late to commit. I want to go somewhere I can really develop, that is like a family. I want to be a one-and-done, but even if it’s a two or three-and-done, whatever it is, I want to go somewhere I know I can develop.”
Oregon coach Dana Altman and the Ducks have been active in Collins' recruitment, even if they aren't exactly at the top of his' list.
“I don’t know much about their program right now. They talk with my mom a lot, but I know they check in a good amount," Collins said about Oregon.
In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon brought in only one recruit in three-star guard JJ Frakes. 247Sports ranked their recruiting class as the No. 85 class in the country. Not only did the Ducks only sign just one player, but they lost a handful of key recruiting battles to fellow high-majors programs.
The Ducks missed out on five-star guard Brayden Burries to Arizona and five-star forward Nate Ament to Tennessee. The cycle prior to that, Altman only signed one four-star prospect, which slotted them as the No. 42 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Collins would be a huge addition for the Ducks to say the least. Oregon has only landed a top-10 recruit twice in their history and both times were under Altman. He's one of, if not the most versatile player in the recruiting class with his 6-foot-8, 200 pound frame. The California native doesn't seem likely to make his decision anytime soon, giving the Ducks ample time to make up any lost ground.